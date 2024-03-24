Ukraine destroyed 7 out of 13 Russian Navy landing ships

Ukraine's defense forces successfully hit large amphibious russian ships "Yamal" and "Azov" in Sevastopol occupied Crimea last nigh. This is 7 out 13 russian landing ships of the Russian Navy. Russia has two ships left each in the Black Sea, Baltic and Northern fleets.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Along two russian landing ships, the communications center and infrastructure facilities of the Black Sea Fleet of the russian federation were also hit by the Ukrainian Storm Shadow missiles.

Earlier, we informed that huge sounds of explosions were audible and visible in Sevastopol, occupied Crimea.

BREAKING At least 3 explosions rang out at the military airfield #Belbek as well as in #Dzhankoy and #Sevastopol.

It seems the occupied Crimea hosts a party this evening.

Enjoy bastards. — Ukraine frontline (@EuromaidanPR) March 23, 2024

Various reports also said that Russian ships have been hit, smoke is visible at Cape Fiolent, and a column of smoke is visible in Inkerman. There was arrival and huge explosion. Missile fragments were also scattered all over the city. Locals scream that this is mad. There are destructions, damage to cars, injured people. The Russians whines that this is a "terrorist attack on a peaceful.

Another video of a strike from Sevastopol, temporary occupied Crimea pic.twitter.com/1xCRASDoLf — Ukraine frontline (@EuromaidanPR) March 24, 2024

Locals reported that there was arrival and huge explosion. Missile fragments were also scattered all over the city. Locals scream that this is mad. There are destructions, damage to cars, injured people. The Russians whines that this is a "terrorist attack on a peaceful city".

Than the Commander of the Air Force of Ukraine Lieutenant General Mykola Oleschuk: “The sky and the sea are the same color! Thanks to the pilots and sailors for successful combat work! Crimea is OURS! Together to victory!”

This morning, information about hitting 2 russian ships have been confirmed by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

To remind, russian Ropucha class landing ship "Yamal" is a large amphibious ship of project 775. It was built in Gdansk (Poland) in 1987 and joined the fleet in 1988. Two AK-725 dual artillery installations, two A-215 "Grad-M" multiple rocket launchers and four Strela-2 portable anti-aircraft missile system launchers can be installed on board. It can also accommodate up to 500 tons of equipment and cargo, as well as 225 paratroopers.

Tactical and technical characteristics

Speed: 18 knots

Cruising range: 6,000 miles at 12 knots

Crew: 87 people

russian landing ship "Yamal"

Another russian Ropucha class landing ship "Azov", that was also hit during this night had the following characteristics. The Azov ship was also built in Gdansk, Poland, and joined the Black Sea Fleet in 1990. Initially, it had the name "BDK-54", and since 2000 it has been named "Azov", inherited from the large anti-submarine ship of the Black Sea Fleet of the same name.

It can be equipped with an AK-176 artillery mount, two AK-630 six-barreled artillery mounts, a UMS-73 "Grad" salvo fire system, and four Strela-2 portable anti-aircraft missile launchers. In total, it can accommodate up to 500 tons of equipment and cargo, as well as 225 paratroopers.

Tactical and technical characteristics:

Speed: 18 knots

Cruising range: 6,000 miles at 12 knots

Crew: 87 people

russian landing ship "Azov"

To summing up Ukrainian Forces successfully destroyed 7 out of 13 Russian landing ships in the Black Sea during the last 2 years:

Tapir class landing ship "Saratov" - March 24, 2022

Ropucha class landing ship "Novocherkassk" - March 24, 2023.

Ropucha class landing ship "Olenogorskiy Gornyak" - August 4, 2023.

Ropucha class landing ship "Minsk" - September 13, 2023.

Ropucha class landing ship "Tsesar Kunikov" - February 14, 2024.

Ropucha class landing ship "Yamal" - March 23, 2024.

Ropucha class landing ship "Azov" - March 23, 2024.

Russian Black Sea Fleet losses. Inforgaphic credits: Kostiantyn Hoholenko

In general 7 out of 13 russian landing ships of all russian fleets were destroyed. Russia left 2 landing ships of the Black Sea Fleet, two landing ships of the Baltic fleet and two landing ships of the Northern Fleet.

Ukraine Front Line

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Stumbleupon

Tumblr

Reddit

Digg

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Tags: