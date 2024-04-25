Russia - Ukraine war update of the General Staff of Ukraine for the last operational 24 hours for April 25, 2024.

During the past day, 104 combat clashes took place.

In total, the enemy carried out 13 missile and 56 air strikes. 105 attacks from rocket salvo systems on the positions of our troops and populated areas. As a result of Russian terrorist attacks, unfortunately, there are dead and wounded among the civilian population. High-rise residential buildings and other objects of civil infrastructure were destroyed and damaged.



During the past day, Russian occupiers hit by airstrikes the following Ukrainian settlements: Vesele, Bely Kolodyaz, Vovchansk, Kyrylivka of the Kharkiv region; Serebryan Forestry, Belogorivka of the Luhansk Region; Ivanivske, Chasiv Yar, Bila Gora, Andriivka, Yevgenivka, Ocheretino, Berdychi, Semenivka, Kalinove, Vovche, Oleksandropil, Arkhangelske, Krasnohorivka, Kostyantynivka, Staromayorske, Urozhane of the Donetsk region; Robotine of the Zaporizhzhia region; Beryslav, Olhivka, Krynyk of the Kherson region.



More than 110 settlements in the Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhya, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson, and Mykolaiv regions came under the artillery fire of the Russian invaders.



In the Volyn and Poliske directions, the operational situation remains without significant changes.

In the Siver and Slobozhan directions, the enemy maintains a military presence in the border areas, conducts sabotage activities to prevent our troops from moving to dangerous directions, and increases the density of mine and explosive barriers along the state border.



In the Kupyansk direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled 1 attack near the settlement of Berestov, Kharkiv region.



In the Lyman direction, the Russian occupiers attacked the positions of Ukrainian troops 19 times in the areas of Serebryansk forestry, Nevsky of the Luhansk region; Terniv and Torsky of the Donetsk region.



In the Bakhmut direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled 25 attacks in the areas of Bilogorivka settlements of the Luhansk region; Verkhnokamianske, Vyimka, Novy, Ivanovske, Klishchiivka of the Donetsk region.



In the Avdiivka direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled 27 attacks in the areas of Ocheretine, Solovyov, Novokalynov, Berdychi and Netaylov settlements of the Donetsk region.



In the Novopavlivskyi direction, the Defense Forces of Ukraine continue to hold back the Russian invaders in the areas of Krasnohorivka, Georgiivka, Novomykhailivka, Urozhaine settlements of the Donetsk region, where the enemy tried to break through the defenses of the Ukrainian troops 21 times.



In the Orykhiv direction, the enemy once attacked the positions of Ukrainian troops in the Staromayorsky area of the Donetsk region.



In the Kherson direction, the enemy is trying to knock out Ukrainian units from bridgeheads on the left bank of the Dnieper. So, during the past day, the enemy launched 4 unsuccessful attacks on the positions of Ukrainian troops in this direction.



During the past day, the aviation of the Defense Forces of Ukraine struck 11 areas of concentration of enemy personnel. Also, one Kh-59 guided air missile and 3 enemy reconnaissance drones were destroyed by the forces and means of air defense of Ukraine.



Units of missile forces inflicted damage in the area of concentration of enemy personnel.



Last day, the total losses of the enemy amounted to 1040 Russian invaders, 13 tanks, 14 armored combat vehicles, 28 artillery systems, one rocket salvo fire system, one air defense device, 10 operational-tactical level drones, one missile, 57 vehicles and 2 units of special equipment .

russia's losses in manpower - 1,040 soldiers on the Ukrainian soil for the last 24h.

