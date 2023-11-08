Home NEWS UKRAINE New data on Ukraine’s cultural objects damages by russian aggression

New data on Ukraine’s cultural objects damages by russian aggression

The Ministry of Culture has updated data on the number of cultural objects damaged by Russian aggression

Since Russia’s full-scale aggression in Ukraine began, 1,711 cultural infrastructure objects have been damaged, as reported by the Ministry of Culture and Information Policy of Ukraine on November 3.

According to the Ministry’s data as of October 25, cultural infrastructure suffered the greatest damage in the Donetsk, Kharkiv, Kherson, Kyiv, Mykolayiv, Luhansk, and Zaporizhzhia regions, as well as in Kyiv.

"The largest group of damaged or destroyed cultural infrastructure objects is club facilities (49% of the total number of damaged cultural infrastructure institutions)," the Ministry of Culture says.

The Ministry provides data on the types of damaged facilities:

  • club facilities – 844
  • libraries – 603
  • art education institutions – 133
  • museums and galleries – 100
  • theaters, cinemas and philharmonics - 31

Cultural infrastructure was damaged in 262 territorial communities, which is 17.8% of all communities in Ukraine.

The Ministry of Culture points out the occupation of parts of the Luhansk, Kherson, Zaporizhzhia and Donetsk regions makes it impossible to calculate the exact number of cultural infrastructure objects damaged during the hostilities and occupation.

In April 2023, the Ministry of Culture reported  on more than 550 cultural monuments damaged by Russian aggression.

Radiosvoboda reports.

