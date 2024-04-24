Termination of consular actions against Ukrainian men abroad is a direct violation of the Constitution, - Kniazhytskyi.

People's Deputy Mykola Kniazhytskyi said that the termination of consular actions against Ukrainian men abroad is a direct violation of the Constitution.

This opinion was expressed by Member of Parliament of Ukraine Mykola Kniazhytskyi.

According to him, First Deputy Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga instructed consuls to violate the law: the state has banned the provision of services to which Ukrainian citizens are entitled under the Constitution. This will not help mobilization in any way.

"Who will go to fight for the country if it itself violates the basic principles of democracy and the rule of law? The Ukrainian authorities are throwing out those who are now outside the country, pushing them to obtain foreign passports," the politician emphasizes.

At the same time, he insists that all Ukrainian citizens of military age, unless they have reservations or health restrictions, should serve in the army when the country is in danger

However, there are many other ways to encourage men to join the army: from competent recruitment, support of military personnel by local communities, to open dialogue with society and increased trust in the actions of the authorities.

"The situation with the termination of consular services for men of military age destroys such trust: there is no effect from these actions, but a lot of harm," the politician summarizes.

On April 23, a number of Ukrainian consulates suspended the issuance of documents for Ukrainians of military age. Later, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs clarified the procedure for obtaining consular services for men of mobilization age.

On April 23, The Foreign Minister of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba confirmed rumors that consular services to Ukrainian citizens of mobilization age who are abroad had been suspended.

Meantime, Volodymyr Ogryzko, head of the Russian Research Center and former Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, considers this to be the right step.

EMPR

