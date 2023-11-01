Dmytro Dikusar: I will not be able to hit the dance floor until the end of the war, until we win

The famous Ukrainain dancer Dmytro Dikusar changed his priorities when the full scale russian invasion began. We all remember him from the "Dancing with the Stars" show. Professional dancer-choreographer.

Since that time, we have we heard anything about him. And now we discovered this beautiful photo! Courage!

As it turns out, he volunteered for the front from the first days of the large-scale invasion.

He turned 38 yesterday. He was given his second short-term leave.

When asked whether he plans to continue his creative career after leaving the Armed Forces, Dmytro answered: "I don't think about it at all. I know for sure that I will not be able to hit the dance floor until the end of the war, until we win. I can't even imagine such a thing. I dance with real heart, and it does not want to dance now. It wants me to be as efficient as possible, and my morning prayer is ‘God, let me do my best today.’ This is the main thing for me. Because the war has brought a lot of grief. That's why I want this endless tragedy to stop. I will keep doing my duty as long as necessary. I will not return to the dance floor until we win."

Dmytro Dikusar and Olha Harlan. "Dancing with the Stars Show. Season 8"

Honor and respect to the Warrior!

