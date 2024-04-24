The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine explained when services for men of mobilization age in diplomatic missions will be restored

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs explained that the suspension of services for men of mobilization age in diplomatic missions is a temporary step. After updating the contact information in the TCC, even online services will return in full.

According to the Ministry, its internal regulations must be changed in accordance with the requirements of the new mobilization law.

The restriction applies to applications submitted after April 23, as the timeframe for reviewing such applications may exceed the time remaining before the new law comes into force. At the same time, all services will be provided in full to all those who applied before April 22. Also, men can now apply without restrictions if the service concerns their children.

After the new law on mobilization comes into force on May 18, services will be resumed in accordance with the new requirements. In particular, it provides for the obligation of persons liable for military service to update their data in the TCC. After this update, the provision of consular services will be unrestricted.

A mechanism is currently being developed to update the data in the TCC by men who are abroad. However, the new legislation provides for the creation of an electronic cabinet for persons liable for military service. Thus, it will be possible to do this online. The new legislation does not provide for online summonses and they will continue to be delivered by representatives of the TCC only in paper form. Therefore, it is not possible to mobilize men abroad.

To remind, the Foreign Minister of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba confirmed rumors that consular services to Ukrainian citizens of mobilization age who are abroad had been suspended.

As was reported earlier, termination of consular actions against Ukrainian men abroad was admitted by law makers as direct violation of the Constitution.

EMPR

