Andriy Yermak, the head of the president's office, was included in TIME magazine's ranking of the most influential people in 2024.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyi himself did not make it into the Time rating, and we understand why - Zelenskyi has long ceased to be an independent leader, instead of him, Yermak has been making most of the political and personnel decisions in Ukraine for a long time.

Why does lobbyist Rasmussen write an article in Time that Yermak is the leader of Ukraine?

Zelenskyi sent Zaluzhny as ambassador to Britain for his "political activity", but Zelenskyi will not dare to send Yermak anywhere for such a reason - because Yermak will not allow him to do so.

For us, it is a big risk that Yermak is a political adventurer closely connected with the russian federation, who instigates the dirtiest corruption schemes in the government, judges, security forces, customs, and tax authorities, and actually decides the fate of the country in such important matters.

It was Yermak who lied to the whole country about a comprehensive armistice, and actually acted in the interests of russia, systematically disrupting preparations for war, disrupting all defense measures.

The weak-willed and non-independent Zelenskyi under the all-powerful gray cardinal Yermak is the complete impotence and irresponsibility of the government, and the whole world can see it in the new Time rating. - writes Yuri Butusov.

Why does lobbyist Rasmussen write an article in Time that Yermak is the leader of Ukraine?

But there is one nuance. The article about Yermak was written by Anders Fogh Rasmussen, the ex-head of NATO, who has been the head of a lobbying company for a long time and is engaged in the trade of face, like many retired officials.

Previously, Andriy Yermak hired Rasmussen to conduct "joint commissions", "speech", "statements". Rasmussen has nothing to do with power and decision-making, and all his statements are just a shake of the air, but they impress an inexperienced viewer.

And so the hired lobbyist Rasmussen writes an article in @TIME that "Yermak is the leader of Ukraine, therefore he deserves to be on the list of 100 world leaders." A vivid example of how money can buy any ratings and how international mass media work.

Having gained access to the state budget, the stall holders pay lobbyists, and the lobbyists make the stall holder the "leader of the nation", writes Rostislav Shaposhnikov.

EMPR

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Stumbleupon

Tumblr

Reddit

Digg

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Tags: