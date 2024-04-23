Poland and Spain suspend consular services to Ukrainian citizens of mobilisation age

The Foreign Minister of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba confirmed rumors that consular services to Ukrainian citizens of mobilization age who are abroad had been suspended.

"How it looks now: a man of military age went abroad, showed his country that he doesn’t care about its survival, and then comes and wants to receive services from this country. This doesn’t work. There is a war in our country," he emphasized.

Kuleba reminded that citizens were obliged to update their data in the TCR even before the new law on mobilization was adopted.

"If these people believe that someone there, far at the front, is fighting and giving his life for this country, and someone will stay abroad and receive services from this country, it doesn’t work that way. Staying abroad does not release a citizen from his duties to the Motherland. That is why yesterday I ordered to take measures to restore fair attitude towards men of mobilization age in Ukraine and abroad. It will be fair," the minister emphasized.

Today it became known that the Ukrainian consulates in Poland and Barcelona have temporarily suspended consular actions regarding citizens of Ukraine of conscription age.

More counties to come.

EMPR

