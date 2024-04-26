Russia - Ukraine war update of the General Staff of Ukraine for the last operational 24 hours for April 26, 2024.

During the past day, 114 combat clashes took place.



In total, the enemy carried out 4 missile and 75 air strikes, 66 attacks from rocket salvo systems on the positions of our troops and populated areas.



During the past day, the following settlements were hit by the russian airstrikes: Sumy; Udy, Liptsi, Male Vesele, Pletenivka, Okhrimivka, Vodyane, Borova of the Kharkiv region; Mykolaivka, Chasiv Yar, Spirne, Diliivka, Vyimka, Kalinove, Semenivka, Karlivka, Novogrodivka, Yevgenivka, Berdychi, Oleksandropil, Arkhangelske, Novokalynove, Krasnohorivka, Urozhane of the Donetsk region; Robotine of the Zaporizhzhia region; Kachkarivka, Ivanivka of the Kherson region.



More than 110 settlements in the Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhya, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson, and Mykolaiv regions were under artillery fire.



In the Volyn and Poliske directions, the operational situation remains without significant changes.



In the Siverskyi and Slobozhanskyi directions, the enemy maintains a military presence in the border areas, conducts sabotage activities to prevent our troops from moving to dangerous directions, and increases the density of mine and explosive barriers along the state border.



In the Kupyansk direction, our soldiers repelled 10 attacks in the areas of the settlements of Kislivka, Berestov in the Kharkiv region and Stelmakhivka in the Luhansk region.



In the Lymansky direction, the enemy carried out 20 attacks in the areas of Druzhelyubivka settlements of the Kharkiv region; Makiivka, Serebryan Forestry, Luhansk Oblast; Torske, Terny, Zarichne of the Donetsk region.



In the direction of Bakhmut, our soldiers repelled 26 attacks in the areas of settlements of Belogorivka of the Luhansk region; Verkhnokamyanske, Novy, Mykolaivka, Vyimka, Spirne, Ivanovske, Klishchiivka of the Donetsk region.



In the Avdiivka direction, our defenders repelled more than 30 attacks in the areas of Ocheretine, Umanske, Nevelske, Keramik, Berdychi, and Netaylovye settlements of the Donetsk region.



In the direction of Novopavlivsk, the Defense Forces continue to hold back the enemy in the areas of Krasnohorivka, Pobyeda, Novomykhailivka, and Vodiane settlements of the Donetsk region, where the enemy tried to break through the defenses of our troops 19 times.



In the Orykhiv direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our defenders 2 times in the Staromayorsky area of the Donetsk region and in the Robotyn region of the Zaporizhzhia region.



In the Kherson direction, the enemy does not give up its intention to knock out our units from the bridgeheads on the left bank of the Dnieper. Yes, during the past day, he carried out 3 unsuccessful attacks on the positions of our troops.



At the same time, our soldiers continue to actively inflict losses in manpower and equipment on the occupying troops, exhausting the enemy along the entire line of battle.



During the past day, the aviation of the Defense Forces struck 2 control points, 8 personnel concentration areas and 3 anti-aircraft missile complexes of the enemy.



Units of the missile forces damaged 1 control point and 1 area of concentration of enemy personnel.

russia's losses in manpower - 950 soldiers on the Ukrainian soil for the last 24h.

