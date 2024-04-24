Russia - Ukraine war update of the General Staff of Ukraine for the last operational 24 hours for April 24, 2024.

During the past 24 hours, 101 combat clashes took place in the frontlines.



In total, the russian forces launched 5 missile and 77 air strikes, carried out about 76 attacks from rocket salvo systems on the positions of our troops and populated areas.



During the past day, russian occupiers hit with airstrikes the following settlements: Gremyach, Chernihiv region; Kupyansk, Hlushkivka, Belogorivka, Luhansk region; Ivanivka, Severnye, Ocheretyne, New York, Novokalynove, Berdychi, Semenivka, Selidove, Karlivka, Kostyantynivka, Novomykhailivka, Vodyane, Staromayorske, Urozhayne, Krasnohorivka and Pobieda of the Donetsk region and Krynka in the Kherson region.



More than 120 settlements in the Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhya, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson, and Mykolaiv regions came under the artillery fire of the Russian invaders.



In the Volyn and Poliske directions, the operational situation remains without significant changes.



In the Siverskyi and Slobozhanskyi directions, the enemy maintains a military presence in the border areas, conducts sabotage activities to prevent our troops from moving to dangerous directions, and increases the density of mine and explosive barriers along the state border.



In the Kupyansk direction, the Russian invaders attacked our positions 5 times in the area of the settlement of Berestov, Kharkiv region.



In the Lyman direction, the Defense Forces of Ukraine repelled 19 attacks in the areas of Grekivka, Nevske, Luhansk region, and Terna, Yampolivka, Donetsk region.



In the Bakhmut direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled 21 attacks in the areas of Bilogorivka settlements of the Luhansk region; Verkhnokamyanske, Novy, Spirne, Ivanovske, Klishchiivka of the Donetsk region, where the enemy, with the support of aviation, tried to improve the tactical position.



In the Avdiivka region, Ukrainian soldiers repelled 21 attacks in the areas of Novokalynove, Ocheretine, Novobakhmutivka, Berdychi, Yasnobrodivka, Netaylove, Pervomayske, and Nevelske settlements of the Donetsk region.



In the Novopavlivskyi direction, the Defense Forces of Ukraine continue to hold back the enemy in the areas of Krasnohorivka, Georgiyivka, Novomykhailivka, Vodyane and Urozhaine settlements of the Donetsk region, where the enemy, with the support of aviation, tried 24 times to break through the defenses of the Ukrainian troops.



In the Orykhiv direction, the enemy, with the support of aviation, attacked the positions of our defenders 5 times in the districts of Staromayorskyi, Donetsk region, and Robotyne, Zaporizhzhia region.



In the Kherson region, the Russian invaders are trying to dislodge Ukrainian units from the bridgeheads on the left bank of the Dnieper. During the past day, the Russian invaders, with the support of aviation, carried out 3 unsuccessful attacks on the positions of Ukrainian troops in the area of the settlement of Krynka, Kherson region.



During the past day, the aviation of the Defense Forces of Ukraine struck 17 personnel concentration areas and the enemy's anti-aircraft missile complex.



Units of the missile forces damaged the ground control station of drones, the area of concentration of weapons and military equipment, two areas of concentration of personnel, means of air defense and those other important objects of the enemy.



Last day, the total losses of the enemy amounted to 880 Russian invaders, 1 tank, 12 armored fighting vehicles, 43 artillery systems, 2 rocket salvo systems, 2 air defense systems, 32 operational-tactical drones, 47 vehicles and 8 units of special equipment.

Russia’s losses in manpower - 880 soldiers on the Ukrainian soil for the last 24h.

