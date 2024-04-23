Home NEWS UKRAINE Ukraine under fire. The situation in the regions as of April 23, 2024

Ukraine under fire - the situation in the regions as of this morning, April 23, 2024.

Kyiv region


All UAVs launched in the region and the capital destroyed the air defense forces. Neither destruction nor casualties were recorded

Mykolaiv region


It is known about 1 victim as a result of the fall of the downed "Shahed" in Ochakov: residential buildings, cars, power lines and trade infrastructure were damaged. the enemy shelled the Kutsurub community: damaged 2 educational institutions.

Sumy region


As a result of shelling, 2 civilians were injured, 1 private household was damaged.

Dnipropetrovsk region


Twice in the last evening, the aggressor hit Nikopol. Targeted the city with an FPV drone and heavy artillery. The impact was at a height of about 140 m. Technical premises were damaged.

Kharkiv region


Yesterday, the occupiers hit the Kharkiv TV tower with an Kh-59 missile: currently cable and satellite TV, radio, Internet and mobile communications are working. the Russians killed one person and wounded 2 more. Private and apartment buildings, civilian enterprises were mutilated.

Kherson region


2 people were killed and another 6 were injured in the Russian Federation. They damaged 8 high-rise buildings, 26 private houses, an educational institution, a kindergarten, a cultural institution, a critical infrastructure facility, and a gas pipeline.

Odesa region


As a result of a nighttime drone attack by Russians in Odesa, 9 people were injured. Rescuers managed to save 34 people. 14 apartments were partially destroyed.

Donetsk region


The Russians killed 2 people and wounded 1. They mutilated 39 houses, 3 high-rise buildings and administrative buildings.

Zaporizhia region


Russian occupiers attacked 6 settlements 514 times: 5 reports of house destruction were received.

