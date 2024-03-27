Given the events that happened in Moscow's Crocus City Hall on the 5th day of the 5th term of Putin's Presidency in Russia, it worth paying attention to Ramzan Kadyrov's interview to the Al-Arabia News Agency, which he gave two months before mass shooting of russian people on a quit Friday event in the center of the capital, which claims to protect the Russian-speaking population from terror in all across the World.

It should be noted that Kadyrov's statements have always been distinguished by the fact that amid usual curtsies to putin, he generates certain messages that are not always seen by either a "russian citizen" or the inhabitants of the "Western world".

However, firstly, one must know the enemy in person; and secondly, foreign partners and sympathizers of Ukraine must start drawing clear and unambiguous conclusions from such statements.

At first glance, this "putin's dog" voices a bunch of rather interesting messages, one of which, by the way, sounds like "russia for Muslims."

In light of the events related to the mass shooting at Crocus City Hall in Moscow on March 24, 2024, it is worth paying special attention to Kadyrov's words. Draw your own conclusions.

- You said that Muslim votes ensure victory in elections. Do you think that Russia has become an Islamic state?

- Russia is an Orthodox country, but the majority of the Russian population is Muslim! Chechnya is an Islamic state! When Satan destroyed the USSR, Allah gave Muslims to protect Russia and therefore it did not collapse!

- But if a state has a majority of Muslims, then its ruler should be a Muslim. This is what the Koran reads.

- Who said that it won’t happen?! Allah knows best when Russia will be led by a true Muslim. Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin has a very respectful attitude towards Islam. He reads + the Holy Koran. He is the commander-in-chief of the Holy Jihad. Maybe the Great Allah will call him to the Faithful. Or he will advise him at the right time to transfer power into the hands of the true Faithful!

- Now there is a Russian-Ukrainian war going on, and if Russia wins and annexes Ukraine, the Russian Federation will restore the Orthodox majority in the balance of the population. What do you think about it?

- What a war! We are conducting a special military operation, the purpose of which is to liberate Ukraine from the fascist regime. To expel foreign mercenaries from it, make it free and neutral. We must liberate the fraternal people of Ukraine from the devils of Iblis, from the world evil. But no one is going to annex Ukraine. Vladimir Vladimirovich said this clearly, I talk about it all the time!

- Since we are already talking about war, please tell me: what, in your opinion, is the reason for the worldwide confrontation?

- The cause of the conflict is the world’s shaitan’s disregard for the interests of the Faithful. Israel and the USA are trying to spread their dirty tentacles all over the world! Now Israel is committing genocide against the Palestinian people, committing terrible crimes. NATO is bombing Yemen. All together, with the hands of Ukrainian fascists, they are fighting against Russia, where, as we have already said, the majority of the population is Muslim. This aggression is the only cause of global instability. Now all people of good will must unite in Holy Jihad against the evil of the world!

And in conclusion, how do you see Russia in the future?

- I see Russia in the future as a great and prosperous country in which happy Faithful live in peace and harmony. They live in clean cities and comfortable villages. They live in abundance and peace, without thinking about how to earn a living. They praise Allah for the blessings given. Everyone lives the way we live in Chechnya now!

The full interview is available here.

Andriy Galat, acting head of the Information and Analytical Center for National Security of Ukraine

Ukraine Front Lines

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Stumbleupon

Tumblr

Reddit

Digg

Email

Print

