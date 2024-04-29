Russia - Ukraine war update of the General Staff of Ukraine for the last operational 24 hours for April 29, 2024.

795 day of the russian large-scale invasion and 3,719 day of the russia's war against Ukraine begins.

During the past 24 hours, 131 combat clashes took place.



In total, the enemy launched 1 missile and 82 air strikes, carried out 108 attacks from rocket salvo systems on the positions of our troops and populated areas.



During the past day, Russian occupiers hit with airstrikes the following Ukrainian settlements: Velyka Pysarivka in the Kharkiv region; Serebryan Forestry, Belogorivka in the Luhansk Region; Spirne, Verkhnyokamianske, Siversk, Hryhorivka, Oleksandropil, Ocheretyne, Novokalynove, Paraskoviivka, Novomykhailivka, Vugledar, Vodyane, Kostyantynivka, Urozhaine, Staromayorske in the Donetsk region; Robotine in the Zaporizhzhia region; Krynyk, Kostyrka, Berislav, Novoberislav, Prydniprovske, Veletenske, Kizomys in the Kherson region.



More than 120 settlements in the Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhya, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson, and Mykolaiv regions came under the artillery fire of the Russian invaders.



In the Volyn and Poliske directions, the operational situation remains without significant changes.



In the Siverskyi and Slobozhanskyi directions, the enemy maintains a military presence in the border areas, conducts sabotage activities in order to prevent our troops from moving to dangerous directions.

In the Kupyan direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled 6 attacks in the areas of populated areas: Berestov of the Kharkiv region, and Stelmakhivka of the Luhansk region.



In the Lymansky direction, Russian invaders carried out 18 unsuccessful attacks in the areas of populated areas: Kopanky, Novosergiivka in the Kharkiv region; Makiivka, Nevske, Serebryansk Forestry in the Luhansk Oblast; Thorns in the Donetsk region.



In the Bakhmut direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled 29 attacks in the areas of Verkhnokamianske, Vyimka, Hryhorivka, Ivanivske, Klishchiivka, Novy, Andriivka settlements of the Donetsk region.



In the Avdiivka region, Ukrainian soldiers repelled 55 attacks in the areas of Novokalynove, Keramik, Arkhangelske, Umanske, Sokil, Ocheretyne, Kalynove, Solovyove, Novopokrovske, Novoselivka Persha and west of Semenivka in the Donetsk region.



In the Novopavlivskyi direction, the Defense Forces of Ukraine continue to deter the enemy in the areas of populated areas: Krasnohorivka, Georgiivka, Vodyane, Novomykhailivka, Urozhaine of the Donetsk region, where the enemy, with the support of aviation, tried 15 times to break through the defenses of the Ukrainian troops.



In the Orihiv direction, the occupiers attacked the positions of Ukrainian troops 4 times in the districts of Staromayorsky, Donetsk region.



In the Kherson direction, the Russian invaders are trying to knock out our units from the bridgeheads on the left bank of the Dnieper. Russian invaders attacked the positions of Ukrainian soldiers 5 times in the Krynyk region of the Kherson region.



During the past day, the aviation of the Defense Forces of Ukraine struck 13 areas of concentration of enemy personnel.



Units of the missile forces inflicted damage on the area of the concentration of personnel and the enemy's control point.



Last day, the total losses of the enemy amounted to 1,320 Russian invaders, 6 tanks, 16 armored combat vehicles, 37 artillery systems, one rocket salvo fire system, 2 air defense systems, 21 operational-tactical drones, 44 cars and 3 units of special equipment.

Russia's losses in manpower - 1,320 soldiers on the Ukrainian soil for the last 24h.

