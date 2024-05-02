Missile stockpiles in Russia: Intelligence disclosed current data

Intelligence disclosed current data on missile stockpiles in Russia.

Today, Russia has about 270 ZM-14 Iskander cruise missiles. The enemy produces up to 40 units every month, sprotyv informs.

This is stated in the response of Defense Intelligence of Ukraine to the request of ArmyInform. As of the end of April, according to intelligence, the Russian Armed Forces are armed with:

about 40 units of 3M22 Zircon hypersonic anti-ship missiles. Their production rate is up to 10 units per month;

about 400 units of cruise missiles 3M55/3M55M "Oniks"/"Oniks-M". The production rate is also up to 10 units per month;

about 270 units of Kalibr. The production rate is 30 to 40 units per month;

about 45 units of X-69 guided missiles. The production rate is 1 to 3 per month.

As a reminder, the Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces reported that the Russians have intensified the use of X-59 and X-69 missiles in massive attacks on Ukrainian infrastructure.

EMPR

