Russia - Ukraine war update of the General Staff of Ukraine for the last operational 24 hours for May 1, 2024.

798 day of the russian large-scale invasion and 3,722 day of the russia's war against Ukraine begins.

During the past day, 122 combat clashes took place.



In total, the enemy carried out 8 missile and 61 air strikes. 129 attacks from rocket salvo systems on the positions of our troops and populated areas. As a result of Russian terrorist attacks, unfortunately, there are dead and wounded among the civilian population. Objects of civil infrastructure were destroyed and damaged.



During the past day, the following Ukrainian settlements were hit by the russian airstrikes: of Vodolaga, Yamne of the Sumy region; Vesele, Kharkiv, Vovchansk, Synkivka, Petropavlivka, Podoli of the Kharkiv region; Serebryan Forestry, Belogorivka of the Luhansk Region; Yampolivka, Siversk, Verkhnokamianske, Chasiv Yar, Novobakhmutivka, Progress, Netaylovye, Zhelanne Pershe, Nevelske, Yevgenivka, Paraskoviivka, Kostyantynivka, Vodyane, Urozhane, Staromayorske, Storozheve, Velyka Novosilka, Novy Komar of the Donetsk region; Mala Tokmachka of the Zaporizhzhia region; Mykolaivka, Tyaginka, Yantarne of the Kherson region.



More than 120 settlements in the Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhya, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson, and Mykolaiv regions came under the artillery fire of the Russian invaders.



In the Volyn and Poliske directions, the operational situation remains without significant changes.



In the Siverskyi and Slobozhanskyi directions, the enemy maintains a military presence in the border areas, conducts sabotage activities in order to prevent our troops from moving to dangerous directions.



In the Kupyansk direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled 6 attacks in the areas of Berestov settlements, east of Kopanka of the Kharkiv region; Stelmakhivka of the Luhansk region.



In the Lymansky direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled 21 attacks carried out by the enemy in the areas of Novoyehorivka, Grekivka, Makiivka, Nevsky and Serebryansk forestry in Luhansk region and Terni in Donetsk region.



In the Bakhmut direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled 33 attacks in the areas of Bilogorivka settlements of Luhansk region; Verkhnokamyanske, Rozdolivka, Spirne, Novy, Klishchiivka, Andriivka, and Chasiv Yar of the Donetsk region.



In the Avdiivka region, Ukrainian soldiers repelled 33 attacks in the areas of Arkhangelske, Keramik, Sokil, Umanske, Semenivka, Yasnobrodivka, and Netaylovye settlements of the Donetsk region.



In the Novopavlivskyi direction, the Defense Forces of Ukraine continue to hold back the enemy in the areas of Georgiivka, Paraskoviivka, and Urozhaine settlements of the Donetsk region, where the enemy tried to break through the defenses of the Ukrainian troops 18 times.



In the Orihiv direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our defenders 5 times in the districts of Staromayorsky of the Donetsk region; Robotynoy and southwestern Biloghirya of the Zaporizhzhia region.



In the Kherson area, the Russian occupiers are trying to knock out the Ukrainian units from the bridgeheads on the left bank of the Dnieper. During the past day, the Russian invaders made 2 unsuccessful attacks on the positions of our troops in this direction.



During the past 24 hours, the aviation of the Defense Forces of Ukraine struck 12 areas where enemy personnel were concentrated. Also, during the night, the forces and means of air defense of Ukraine destroyed 2 reconnaissance drones of the enemy.



Units of the missile forces inflicted damage on the area of concentration of personnel and the enemy's anti-aircraft missile complex.



During the last day, the total losses of the enemy amounted to: 1,120 Russian invaders, 5 tanks, 21 armored combat vehicles, 13 artillery systems, 1 air defense device, 7 operational-tactical level drones, 33 vehicles and 3 units of special equipment.

Russia’s losses in manpower - 1,120 soldiers on the Ukrainian soil for the last 24h.

