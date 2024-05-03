Russia - Ukraine war update of the General Staff of Ukraine for the last operational 24 hours for May 3, 2024.

800 day of the russian large-scale invasion and 3,724 day of the russia's war against Ukraine begins.



During the past day, 134 combat clashes took place.



In total, the enemy launched 3 rocket and 70 air strikes, fired 116 salvo rockets at the positions of our troops and at populated areas. As a result of Russian terrorist attacks, unfortunately, there are dead and wounded among the civilian population. A number of high-rise residential buildings and other objects of civil infrastructure were destroyed and damaged.



During the past day, the following settlements came under the russian airstrikes: Krasny Khutir of Chernihiv region; Seredyna-Buda of the Sumy region; Dergachi, Lyptsi and Rublene of the Kharkiv region; Klishchiivka, Druzhba, Toretsk, Spirne, Vozdvizhenka, Novooleksandrivka, Oleksandropil, Yevgenivka, Novopokrovske, Novoselivka Persha, Karlivka, Kostyantynivka, Vodyane, Vremivka and Staromayorske of the Donetsk region; Pyatikhatky and Robotyne of the Zaporizhzhia region.



More than 120 settlements in Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhya, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson, and Mykolaiv regions came under artillery fire.



In the Volyn and Poliske directions, the operational situation remains without significant changes.



In the Siver and Slobozhan directions, the enemy maintains a military presence in the border areas, conducts sabotage activities to prevent our troops from moving to dangerous directions, and increases the density of mine and explosive barriers along the state border.



In the Kupyansk direction, our soldiers repelled 12 attacks in the areas of settlements of Novoyehorivka, Synkivka, Petropavlivka, Kislivka, Berestovka of the Kharkiv region; Stelmakhivka, Luhansk region.



In the Lyman direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our defenders 15 times in the areas of Grekivka, Nevsky and Serebryansk forestry in Luhansk region and Terna, Yampolivka, and Torske settlements in Donetsk region.



In the direction of Bakhmut, our soldiers repelled 22 attacks in the areas of Belogorivka settlements of Luhansk region; Verkhnokamyanske, Rozdolivka, Vyimka, Spirne, Novy, Klishchiivka and Ivanivske of the Donetsk region.



In the Avdiivka region, defenders of Ukraine repelled 50 russian attacks in the areas of Arkhangelske, Sokil, Semenivka, Novooleksandrivka, Novopokrovske, Umanske, Kalinove, Yasnobrodivka, Netaylove, and Pervomaiske settlements of the Donetsk region.



In the Novopavlivskyi direction, the Defense Forces continue to hold back the enemy in the areas of Kostyantynivka, Krasnohorivka, and Urozhaine settlements of the Donetsk region, where the enemy tried to break through the defenses of our troops 16 times.



In the Orykhiv direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our defenders 2 times in the districts of Staromayorskyi, Donetsk region, and Robotyny of the Zaporizhzhia region.



In the Kherson direction, the enemy does not give up its intention to knock out our units from the bridgeheads on the left bank of the Dnieper. During the past day, the Russian invaders made 8 unsuccessful attacks on the positions of our troops.



At the same time, our soldiers continue to actively inflict losses in manpower and equipment on the occupying troops, exhausting the enemy along the entire line of battle.



During the past day, the aviation of the Defense Forces of Ukraine struck 11 personnel concentration areas and 1 anti-aircraft missile complex of the enemy.



Units of the missile forces damaged 2 ammunition warehouses, 1 anti-aircraft vehicle, 2 artillery systems and 1 anti-aircraft missile system of the enemy.



The total combat losses of the Russian invaders of the past era amount to 1,270 people. Also, the enemy lost 22 tanks, 33 armored combat vehicles, 58 artillery systems, 2 air defense systems, 19 operational-tactical BpLA, 42 cars and 5 units of special equipment.

