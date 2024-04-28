Russia - Ukraine war update of the General Staff of Ukraine for the last operational 24 hours for April 28, 2024.

795 day of the russian large-scale invasion and 3,719 day of the russia's war against Ukraine begins.

During the past day, 88 combat clashes took place.



In total, the enemy launched 32 missile and 64 air strikes, carried out. 60 attacks from rocket salvo systems on the positions of our troops and populated areas.



At night, the Russian occupiers once again attacked Ukraine - they used 4 UAVs of the "Shahed" type and 5 UAVs of an unknown type. All UAVs of the "Shahed" type and 1 UAV of an unknown type were destroyed by the forces and means of air defense of Ukraine.



During the past day, the following Ukrainian settlements were hit by the russian airstrikes: Strelecha, Synelnikove, and Vovchanski Khutory of the Kharkiv region; Serebryan Forestry, Belogorivka of the Luhansk Region; Terny, Yampolivka, Oleksandro-Shultyne, Spirne, Chasiv Yar, Druzhba, Oleksandropil, Shcherbynivka, Semenivka, Yevgenivka, Novooleksandrivka, Novokalynovka, Arkhangelske, Novozhelanne, Karlivka, Paraskoviivka, Kostyantynivka, Vodyane, Urozhayne, Staromayorske of the Donetsk region; Krynky, Ivanivka, Kizomys of the Kherson region.



More than 110 settlements in the Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhya, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson, and Mykolaiv regions were under artillery fire.



In the Volyn and Poliske directions, the operational situation remains without significant changes.

In the Siversky and Slobozhansky directions, the enemy maintains a military presence in the border areas, conducts sabotage activities in order to prevent the transfer of our troops to threatening directions.



In the Kupyan direction, our soldiers repelled 13 attacks in the areas of the settlements of Kislivka, Berestov, Kopanky of the Kharkiv region and Novoyehorivka and Stelmakhivka of the Luhansk region.



In the Lyman direction, the enemy carried out 14 attacks in the areas of Nevsky, Serebryansk forestry of the Luhansk region and Terny in Donetsk region.



In the Bakhmut direction, our soldiers repelled 8 attacks in the areas of Spirne, Vyimka, Ivanivske, Klishchiivka and Novy settlements in the Donetsk region.



In the Avdiivka direction, our defenders repelled 35 attacks in the areas of Novokalynove, Keramik, Umanske, and Netaylovo settlements of the Donetsk region.



In the Novopavlivskyi direction, the Defense Forces continue to hold back the enemy in the areas of Krasnohorivka, Georgiivka, Vodyane, Paraskoviivka and west of Pobyeda in the Donetsk region, where the enemy tried to break through the defenses of our troops 13 times.



In the Orihiv direction, the occupiers attacked the positions of our defenders 2 times in the districts of Staromayorskyi of the Donetsk region, and Robotyny of the Zaporizhzhia.



In the Kherson direction, the enemy did not conduct offensive (assault) actions during the past day.



At the same time, our soldiers continue to actively inflict losses in manpower and equipment on the occupying troops, exhausting the enemy along the entire line of battle.



During the day, the aviation of the Defense Forces struck 16 areas where enemy personnel were concentrated.



Units of missile troops damaged 1 control point and 2 radar stations of the enemy.



In general, the total losses of the Russian invaders amounted to 1,096 people last day. The enemy also lost 11 tanks, 20 armored fighting vehicles, 43 artillery systems, one anti-aircraft missile system, 1 anti-aircraft vehicle, 22 anti-aircraft anti-aircraft missiles, 46 vehicles and 3 units of special equipment.

EMPR

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Stumbleupon

Tumblr

Reddit

Digg

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Tags: