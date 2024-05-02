Russia - Ukraine war update of the General Staff of Ukraine for the last operational 24 hours for May 2, 2024.

799 day of the russian large-scale invasion and 3,723 day of the russia's war against Ukraine begins.

During the past day, 121 combat clashes took place.



In total, the enemy launched 5 missile and 63 air strikes, launched 72 attacks from rocket salvo systems on the positions of our troops and populated areas. As a result of Russian terrorist attacks, unfortunately, there are dead and wounded among the civilian population. Objects of civil infrastructure were destroyed and damaged.



During the past day, the following settlements were hit by the russian airstrikes: Kharkiv, Zolochiv, Hlyboke, Velyka Danylivka, Slobozhanske, Kupyansk, Borova in the Kharkiv region; Diliivka, Solovyove, Ocheretyne, Novoselivka, Progress, Umanske, Zhelanne, Novozhelanne, Novomykhailivka, Kostyantynivka, Urozhaine, Staromayorske in the Donetsk region; Lobkove, Orihiv in the Zaporizhzhia region; Olhivka, Tyahinka, Veletenske in the Kherson region.



More than 120 settlements in the Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhya, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson, and Mykolaiv regions also came under the russian artillery fire.



In the Volyn and Poliske directions, the operational situation remains without significant changes.



In the Siverskyi and Slobozhanskyi directions, the enemy maintains a military presence in the border areas, conducts sabotage activities in order to prevent our troops from moving to dangerous directions.



In the Kupyansk direction, our soldiers repelled 14 attacks in the areas of Petropavlivka, Ivanivka, Kislivka, Kotlyarivka, Berestov, and Kopanky settlements of the Kharkiv region; Stelmakhivka, Luhansk region.



In the Lyman direction, 14 attacks carried out by the enemy in the areas of Grekivka, Novoyehorivka, Nevske and Serebryansky forestry in the Luhansk region, as well as Terniv of the Donetsk region, were repelled.



In the direction of Bakhmut, our soldiers repelled 20 attacks in the areas of settlements of Belogorivka, Luhansk region; Verkhnokamyanske, Spirne, Novy of Donetsk region.



In the Avdiivka region, our defenders repelled 39 attacks in the areas of Kalinove, Arkhangelske, Progress, Ocheretyne, Sokil, Solovyove, Novopokrovske, Semenivka, Umanske, Yasnobrodivka, Netaylove, and Pervomayske settlements in the Donetsk region.



In the Novopavlivskyi direction, the Defense Forces continue to hold back the enemy in the areas of Krasnohorivka, Georgiivka, Novomykhailivka, Vodiane and Urozhaine settlements of the Donetsk region, where the enemy, with the support of aviation, tried to break through the defenses of our troops 22 times.



In the Orykhiv direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our defenders 2 times in the districts of Staromayorskyi, Donetsk region, and Robotyny, Zaporizhzhia region.



In the Kherson direction, the enemy does not give up its intention to knock out our units from the bridgeheads on the left bank of the Dnieper. So, during the past day, he carried out 9 unsuccessful attacks on the positions of our troops.



At the same time, our soldiers continue to actively inflict losses in manpower and equipment on the occupying troops, exhausting the enemy along the entire line of battle.



During the past day, aviation and units of missile forces of the Defense Forces damaged 1 control point, 1 ground control station of the UAV and 8 areas of concentration of enemy personnel.

Russia’s losses in manpower 1,030 soldiers on the Ukrainian soil fir the last 24h.

