Home NEWS WORLD ABOUT UKRAINE The number of Ukrainians killed in Israel – Hamas war has increased

The number of Ukrainians killed in Israel – Hamas war has increased

The number of Ukrainians killed in Israel - Hamas war has increased to 7 people.

The consuls have established their personal data, are in contact with their relatives and are taking measures to repatriate the bodies, said the spokesman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Oleg Nikolenko.

9 citizens were injured of varying degrees of severity.

Another 9 Ukrainians are considered missing.

More than 1,000 Ukrainian citizens asked for help in leaving the territory of Israel due to canceled flights.

Diplomats are preparing for Saturday, October 14, the first evacuation flight to Romania.

About 200 Ukrainians have declared their desire to evacuate from the Gaza Strip. At the same time, due to the lack of security, departure is currently impossible.

To remind, earlier Ukraine set up operational HQs to help our citizens in Israel. Ukrainians in Israel who found themselves in a war zone have been given recommendations. Ukrainian citizens were urged to adhere to the instructions of local authorities.

Ukraine Front Lines

Tags:

WE NEED YOUR HELP! 24/7, every day, since 2014 our team based in Kyiv is bringing crucial information to the world about Ukraine. Please support truly independent wartime Pulitzer Prize-winning journalism in #Ukraine.

You are welcome to fund us:

Donate Now
Support Ukraine Front Lines

Share this:

Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Copyright ©2014-2023 Ukraine Front Lines

CONTACT US

You can send us an email and we'll get back to you, Ukraine Front Lines team

Sending
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x

Log in with your credentials

Forgot your details?