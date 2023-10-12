The number of Ukrainians killed in Israel - Hamas war has increased to 7 people.

The consuls have established their personal data, are in contact with their relatives and are taking measures to repatriate the bodies, said the spokesman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Oleg Nikolenko.

9 citizens were injured of varying degrees of severity.

Another 9 Ukrainians are considered missing.

More than 1,000 Ukrainian citizens asked for help in leaving the territory of Israel due to canceled flights.

Diplomats are preparing for Saturday, October 14, the first evacuation flight to Romania.

About 200 Ukrainians have declared their desire to evacuate from the Gaza Strip. At the same time, due to the lack of security, departure is currently impossible.

To remind, earlier Ukraine set up operational HQs to help our citizens in Israel. Ukrainians in Israel who found themselves in a war zone have been given recommendations. Ukrainian citizens were urged to adhere to the instructions of local authorities.

