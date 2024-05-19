Russia - Ukraine war latest news and updates of the General Staff of Ukraine for the last operational 24 hours for May 19, 2024.

816 day of the russian large-scale invasion and 3,740 day of the russia's war against Ukraine begins.

Operational information as of 10:30 a.m. May 19, 2024 regarding the Russian invasion.

During the past day, a total of 110 combat clashes took place on the front of the Russian-Ukrainian war. According to detailed information, the enemy launched three missile strikes using four missiles, 59 air strikes using 95 anti-aircraft missiles, and used 58 attack UAVs of the "Shahed" and "Lancet" types.

The occupiers carried out 4,164 attacks on the positions of our troops and populated areas from artillery systems, 73 of them from rocket salvo systems.

Over the past day, the Air Force and missile forces and artillery of the Defense Forces hit 21 personnel concentration areas, one radar station and two enemy anti-aircraft missile complexes.

In total, during the past day, the combat losses of the Russian invaders, irreversible and sanitary, amounted to about 1,210 people. Also, the enemy lost 16 tanks, 35 armored combat vehicles, 48 artillery systems, three anti-aircraft guns, two air defense systems, 47 operational-tactical UAVs, one missile, 82 vehicles and two units of special equipment.

In addition, the Urayna Defense Forces destroyed the sea minesweeper "Kovrovets".

Since the beginning of the current day, 39 combat clashes have taken place. The Russian occupiers fired 541 shots at the positions of our troops. 37 kamikaze attack drones were also used.

The defense forces continue to focus their main efforts on defending the occupied borders, preventing the Russian invaders from advancing deep into our country and repelling their armed attack on Ukraine.

The enemy did not conduct active operations in the Kharkiv direction. Defense forces are making maximum efforts to strengthen positions, replenish reserves, conduct reconnaissance and keep enemy actions under fire control. In particular, during the current day, the enemy lost four occupiers and 14 units of military equipment. A tank, an artillery system and three vehicles were destroyed, two tanks, five artillery systems and two vehicles were damaged.

According to updated data for the past day, the total losses of the aggressor in Kharkiv Oblast amounted to: 209 occupants, 43 units of equipment. Ukrainian defenders destroyed an armored combat vehicle, four artillery systems, 11 vehicles and 11 unmanned aerial vehicles. In addition, three tanks, one armored combat vehicle, three artillery systems, and four cars were damaged.

In the Kupyansk direction, units of our troops repulse the enemy's attack in the direction of the settlement of Berestov. The situation is under control. Our defenders carry out measures to strengthen the positions of the front edge of the defense, if possible, take the initiative to improve the tactical position.

On the Siverskyi direction, the enemy intensified attempts to find weak points in our order of battle. Since the beginning of the day, there have been 15 attacks on the positions of the Defense Forces, 11 of which are ongoing. The enemy is trying to break through in the direction of the settlements of Bilogorivka, Luhansk Region, and Rozdolivka, Donetsk Region, without success. Here, our troops have already destroyed two tanks and two MTLBs, and one BMD of the enemy has also been damaged.

In the Kramatorsk direction during the current day, the enemy tried seven times to break through the defense of our troops. Three attacks were repelled by our defenders. Fighting continues in the areas of Klishchiivka, Kalynivka, Novy and Andriivka settlements. Loss of positions is not allowed. The situation is under control.

In the Pokrovsky direction, since the beginning of the day, the enemy has attacked the positions of our troops 10 times. Two attacks were repelled by the defense forces. Fighting continues in Yevhenivka, Severny, Novoselyvka Persha and Umansky districts. The situation is under control. During the current day, the enemy lost 68 occupiers and seven units of military equipment in this direction, in particular, an armored combat vehicle and three cars were destroyed. According to the updated data, the losses of the enemy for the past day amounted to: 274 occupiers killed and wounded, 19 units of weapons and military equipment. In particular, our soldiers hit a tank, an artillery system, two cars and two unmanned aerial vehicles. In addition, four tanks, an armored combat vehicle, four artillery systems and four enemy vehicles were damaged.

In the Kurakhiv direction, units of our troops repelled one enemy attack in the Slavne-Paraskoviivka direction. The enemy had no success.

In the Vremivsk direction, the enemy made two unsuccessful attempts to dislodge units of the Defense Forces in the areas of Urozhaine and Staromayorske settlements of the Donetsk region. The situation is under control.

In the Dnieper direction, the Defense Forces repelled one enemy attack in the Krynok direction. During the fighting, the enemy had no success, no losses of positions were allowed.

russia's losses in manpower - 1,210 soldiers on the Ukrainian soil for the last 24h.

Burn in hell. — Ukraine Front Line (@EuromaidanPR) May 19, 2024

