Russian offensive in Kharkiv region failed the task with Vovchansk seizure “in two days”

Russian offensive in Kharkiv region. Situation as of 11:30 p.m. on May 15, 2024 by Yuriy Butusov.

Russians launched several infantry attacks in the Liptsy area, all of which were repelled with significant Russian losses.

In the village of Hlyboke, soldiers of the 92nd Assault Brigade destroyed a group of Russian special forces, and during a counterattack, two Russians were captured. The video was posted on the Internet.

In the same area, the soldiers of the 13th Brigade of the National Guard of Ukraine's Khartiia repelled an attack by a Russian assault group that approached the position on green lines, at the decisive moment of the battle, our soldier shot two Russians who were leading the group at close range, the Russians began to retreat under the accurate fire of the Khartiia members, and were attacked by drones from the NGU's "Sharp Caps" unit, about twenty Russians were killed. The video will be posted online.

Russians are not making any progress in the Liptsy area, Ukrainian troops have significantly intensified their attacks on the enemy in this area of the front, and are gradually seizing the tactical initiative.

In the city of Vovchansk, the Russians launched a tank attack, with two tanks entering the city. They were quickly destroyed by artillery, mortars and attack drones of all units concentrated in Vovchansk. The video is posted online.

A prisoner of war from the 138th Motorized Rifle Brigade of the Russian Armed Forces, Andrei Yurgens, was also captured in Vovchansk, saying that his brigade, together with the 25th Motorized Rifle Brigade, was tasked with capturing Vovchansk "in two days". The video will be posted online.

There have been battles with Russian infantry in the city and its outskirts, and all attacks have been repelled. However, the enemy continues to accumulate in Vovchansk and is trying to squeeze our troops out. However, the central quarter of Vovchansk continues to be defended by Ukrainian soldiers.

In the area of Vovchansk, the Ukrainian defense has been significantly strengthened, and attacks on the enemy are becoming more effective. The Russians cannot drive our troops out of their positions in the city and its outskirts.

The Russian offensive in the northern Kharkiv region has been effectively stopped. The attacking Russian groups have suffered losses, but have not yet been defeated, and heavy battles to the death continue.

