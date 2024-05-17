The russian forces expanded the zone of active hostilities by almost 70 km in the Kharkiv region

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Colonel-General Oleksandr Syrskyi informs that the russian forces expanded the zone of active hostilities by almost 70 kilometers in the Kharkiv region.

"The enemy expanded the zone of active hostilities by almost 70 kilometers, thus trying to force us to use an additional number of brigades from the reserve.

The main efforts of the enemy were concentrated in the direction of Strelech - Lypka and on the captured Vovchansk, with further access to Bily Kolodyaz and the deployment of the offensive in the rear of our troops.

There will be heavy battles ahead and the enemy is preparing for it.



Under such circumstances, we must prevent the further advance of the enemy troops by steadily maintaining the occupied lines and positions, inflicting maximum losses on him with air strikes, missile systems, artillery and tank fire, as well as creating conditions for defeat by the actions of mobile assault groups and units with attacks to the flank and rear from different directions.

My work was devoted to these issues, as well as to the regrouping of troops and the simplification of the system of comprehensive support.



He worked in all the brigades conducting combat operations in the Kharkiv region, was in one of the battalions defending Vovchansk, and made all the necessary decisions on the spot to ensure the stability and efficiency of the defense.



He drove around and checked all the units that are preparing for defense in the Sumy direction.

I regularly report to the President of Ukraine on the situation and the progress of the specified tasks.

It is felt that the leadership of regional military administrations provides maximum assistance to commanders and commanders of units in solving all problematic issues."

