Russia - Ukraine war latest news and updates of the General Staff of Ukraine for the last operational 24 hours for May 16, 2024.

813 day of the russian large-scale invasion and 3,737 day of the russia's war against Ukraine begins.

Operational information as of 10:30 a.m. May 16, 2024 regarding the Russian invasion.

The defense forces continue to protect the occupied borders and carry out measures to prevent the enemy from advancing deep into our territory and disrupting his criminal intentions.



Since the beginning of the enemy's offensive on May 10, 2024 in the Kharkiv direction, the Defense Forces decisively forced the activity of the Russian occupiers to decrease significantly. The enemy's plans to wedge as much as possible into the depths of the urban development of Vovchansk and gain a foothold there have been foiled.

Since the beginning of the current day, our units continue to carry out combat missions within the urban development of Vovchansk in the northern part of the city, keeping the enemy under fire control. Actions are ongoing, the situation is under control.



In the Kupyansk direction, the Russian occupiers, with the support of armored vehicles, are trying to attack our positions in the Krokhmalne - Berestov direction. Here Ukrainian defenders destroyed a tank and an infantry fighting vehicle. The battle continues, the situation is under control. Also, our defenders improved their tactical position and pushed back the enemy in the area north of Kislivka.



In the Seversky direction, the enemy launched one attack in the direction of Vesele - Zvanivka, there are no changes in the position of our troops. Fighting continues in the Yakovlivka - Rozdolivka direction.



In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy unsuccessfully tried three times to break through the defenses of our troops in the directions Bakhmut - Klishchiivka, Bakhmut - Andriivka. Fighting continues in the area of Hryhorivka settlement. The situation is under control.



In the Pokrovsky direction, our defenders repelled three attacks in the directions Vodyane - Netaylove, Pervomaiske - Netaylove. Fighting continues. The situation is under control.



In the Kurakhiv direction, the Russian occupiers carried out three attacks in the directions of Vodiane - Netaylove, Slavne - Novomykhailivka. Fighting is still going on in the directions of Sweetko - Kostyantynivka and Sweetko - Vodyane. At present, losses of positions are not allowed.



In the direction of Vremivsk, the enemy launched three unsuccessful attacks in the direction of Staromlynivka - Urozhane. Covenant Wish - Staromayorske. In the direction of Volodyne - Staromayorske, the Defense Forces continue to contain the enemy. At the moment, no losses of positions have been allowed, the situation is under control.



In the Dnieper direction, the enemy does not give up its attempts to dislodge the Defense Forces from the left bank of the Dnieper. During the current day, it carried out three attacks on the positions of our troops in the area of the settlement of Krynka, Kherson region. Loss of positions is not allowed.



Since the beginning of the day, there have been 23 combat clashes, the enemy launched two missile strikes, four air strikes using eight air defense systems and 48 strikes by kamikaze drones, carried out 564 attacks on the positions of our troops.

Russia’s losses in manpower - 1,520 soldiers on the Ukrainian soil for the last 24h.

