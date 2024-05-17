Russia - Ukraine war latest news and updates of the General Staff of Ukraine for the last operational 24 hours for May 17, 2024.

814 day of the russian large-scale invasion and 3,738 day of the russia's war against Ukraine begins.

Operational information as of . May 17, 2024 regarding the Russian invasion.

Defense forces continue to focus their main efforts on preventing the enemy from advancing deep into Ukrainian territory, disrupting enemy plans to establish control over the entire territory of Donetsk region and part of Kharkiv region.



Since the beginning of the day, 60 combat clashes have taken place, 20 of which are still ongoing.

The Russian occupiers launched four missile strikes using seven missiles and four air strikes, 35 kamikaze drone strikes, and carried out more than 570 attacks on the positions of our troops.



On the night of May 17, 2024, the enemy attacked with 20 attack drones from the regions of Primorsko-Akhtarsk and Kursk (Russian federation).



All russian attack drones were shot down within Kharkiv, Poltava, Vinnytsia, Odesa and Mykolaiv regions.



In the Kharkiv direction, one combat clash continues in the area of the village of Staritsa.



The situation in Vovchansk is under control. Measures are underway to strengthen our defensive positions and improve the tactical position in certain directions.



In the Kupyansk direction, two enemy attacks continue in the Krokhmalne - Berestov and Kolomiychikha - Myasozharivka directions. The situation is under control. Ukrainian troops are conducting assault operations with the aim of improving the tactical position in the direction of Sinkivka-Vilshan.



There were five combat clashes in the Siversky direction. Defense forces repulsed one attack, four continue in the directions of Soledar-Rozdolivka, Berestov-Vyimka, Mykolaivka-Rozdolivka. No positions were lost during the defensive operations, the situation is under control.



In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy tried six times to break through the defense of our troops.

Two attacks were repelled by the defense forces. Fighting continues in the direction of Berkhivka-Kalynivka; Bakhmut-Klishchiivka. The situation is under control.



In the Pokrovsky direction, six enemy attacks continue in the directions of Ocheretyne-Novooleksandrivka and Tonenke-Umanske.



In the Kurakhiv direction, the enemy made seven attempts to break through the defenses of our troops in the directions of Maryinka-Georhiivka, Slavne-Novomykhailivka, Slavne-Paraskoviivka, Solodke-Vodyane, Solodke-Kostyantynivka. Loss of positions was not allowed during the battles.



In the Vremivsk direction, the enemy made one unsuccessful attempt to improve their tactical position in the Zavitne Bazhanna-Staromayorske direction. The situation is under control.



In the Dnieper direction, the Defense Forces repelled four enemy attacks in the direction of Oleshkivski Pisky - Krynki, Cossack Camps - Krynki. During the fighting, the enemy had no success, no positions were lost, data on the losses of the Russian occupiers are being clarified.



Ukrainian defenders are doing everything they can to hold defensive lines and positions, inflict significant losses on the occupiers, and increase the initiative wherever possible. In general, last day, May 16, the total losses of the Russian invaders amounted to 1,410 people. The occupiers also lost 18 tanks, 14 armored combat vehicles, 38 artillery systems, one anti-aircraft missile system, 2 air defense vehicles, 2 airplanes, one helicopter, 45 BpLA OTR, 56 vehicles and 7 units of special equipment.

