Ukraine set up operational HQs to help our citizens in Israel

The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry has set up an operational headquarters to help our citizens in Israel

The agency appealed to Ukrainians.

Ukrainians in Israel who found themselves in a war zone have been given recommendations. Ukrainian citizens were urged to adhere to the instructions of local authorities.

This is stated in the message of the Department.

According to the Foreign Ministry, there are no Ukrainian citizens among the victims of the hostilities.

The ministry gave a number of recommendations to Ukrainians in Israel:

Refrain from visiting the central and southern parts of the country.

Remain vigilant and closely monitor reports from local Israeli authorities to increase awareness of developments.

In the event of shelling, a warning siren may be activated. We urge you to heed all such warnings and follow the instructions of local authorities.

If you are in Israeli communities in close proximity to the Gaza Strip, you are advised to use bomb shelters without delay when the air raid alert is activated.

For more information, follow the Israel Defense Forces Home Front Command website (link accessible from within Israel).

In case of emergency situations, Ukrainian citizens should contact hotlines:

Ukrainian Embassy in Israel: + 972 546 676 782

Ukrainian Department in Ramallah: + 972 59 823 93 99

Reminder, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) announced Operation Iron Swords in response to the invasion of Hamas militants from the Gaza Strip. According to the IDF spokesman, contradmiral Daniel Hagari, since 6:30 on October 7, the militants fired more than 2,200 rockets at Israel. They have also infiltrated the country by land, air and sea.

According to media reports, the Islamic Hamas movement confirmed the attack and claimed to have launched 5,000 rockets at Israel.

In response to the attack, the IDF declared martial law and began striking at the militants. A so-called "special zone" was introduced within 80 kilometers of the border with the Gaza Strip.

Ambassador of Ukraine to Israel: Unfortunately, there is currently no technical possibility to evacuate citizens of Ukraine from Israel

The Embassy of Ukraine in Israel, where hostilities continue due to the invasion of the country by militants of the Palestinian movement Hamas, receives appeals from Ukrainian citizens from both the Israeli and Palestinian sides. However, unfortunately, there is currently no technical possibility to evacuate Ukrainians.

"There is no technical possibility to evacuate people now. Therefore, people should stay in safe places, listen to the commands of the authorities and strictly follow them. The catastrophe is huge, no one expected it. The biggest problem is that the Israeli side did not expect this," Korniychuk concluded.

