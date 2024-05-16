The russian invaders are taking civilians captive in Vovchansk, Kharkiv region

In the northern part of Vovchansk, where active hostilities are taking place, the russians are taking civilians captive.

As of now, according to operational information, the russian military, who were trying to gain a foothold in the town, did not allow local residents to evacuate.The occupiers began to abduct people and put them into basements.

It is known about the first executions of civilians by the russian military. In particular, one of the residents of Vovchansk tried to escape on foot, refused to obey the invaders’ commands, and the russians killed him - the Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine Ihor Klymenko reported.

It is also known that in the city of Vovchansk, the Russians launched a tank attack, with two tanks entering the city. They were quickly destroyed by artillery, mortars and attack drones of all units concentrated in Vovchansk. The video is posted online.

It was previously reported that the Russians continue to raze the Vovchansk community to the ground: in just one day, the enemy dropped more than 20 guided aerial bombs on Vovchansk and surrounding settlements.

Ukraine Front Lines

