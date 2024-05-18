Russia - Ukraine war latest news and updates of the General Staff of Ukraine for the last operational 24 hours for May 18. 2024.

815 day of the russian large-scale invasion and 3,738 day of the russia's war against Ukraine begins.

Operational information as of 11 p.m. May 18, 2024 regarding the Russian invasion.

The situation at the front remains tense. Ukrainian defenders repel the onslaught of the Russian invaders, strengthen our defense and, under favorable conditions, counterattack.



Since the beginning of the day, the Russian occupiers have launched three missile and 38 air strikes (in particular, using 56 anti-aircraft missiles), used 404 attack drones, and fired more than three thousand shots at the positions of our troops.



There were 12 combat clashes in the Kharkiv direction. Our soldiers repelled six attacks south of the settlements of Hlyboke and Lukyantsi of the Kharkiv region. The enemy continues its attempts to break through the defense of Ukrainian units in the direction of the settlement of Zelene, and does not stop trying to capture Vovchansk. The Russian occupiers use aviation for airstrikes: during the day, two guided air bombs were dropped on Kharkov, five KABs were dropped on Vesely, and four were dropped on the area of the settlement of Liptsi.



The defense forces are trying to dislodge the enemy in the direction of the settlement of Hlyboke and in the Vovchansk district.



Previously, the total losses of the enemy during the day amounted to 125 people. The enemy also lost 31 units of weapons and military equipment, including three tanks, six guns and mortars. In addition, 15 enemy shelters were damaged. The information is being clarified.



In the Kupyansk direction, the number of combat clashes per day increased to 11. The defense forces successfully repelled enemy attacks in the areas of Sinkivka, Ivanivka, and Berestov settlements.



In the Lyman direction, the situation has not undergone significant changes. The enemy launched six unsuccessful attacks in the direction of the settlements of Novosadove, Torske and Hryhorivka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy tried 15 times to break through the defense of our troops. In the directions of the settlements of Kalynivka, Klishchiivka, Andriivka and Kurdyumivka, he had no success, suffered losses and withdrew. Fighting continues in the districts of Novy and Ivanivske settlements of the Donetsk region. The situation is under control.



In the Pokrovsky direction, the situation remains difficult. The Russian aggressor carried out 23 attacks. Fighting continues. The enemy increased significant firepower and assault efforts in the area of the Netaylove settlement of the Donetsk region. The defense forces are taking steps to stabilize the situation.



Previous losses of the enemy in this direction were: 235 occupiers killed and wounded, one tank, an ammunition depot, a cannon, a car and two unmanned aerial vehicles were destroyed. In addition, three tanks, three howitzers, an infantry fighting vehicle and a car were damaged. The information is being clarified.



In the Kurakhiv direction, the number of battles has increased to 11. The invaders are trying to increase their efforts in the Paraskoviivka district of the Donetsk region. Fighting continues in the districts of Krasnohorivka and Kostyantynivka. The situation is under control.



In the direction of Vremivsk, the enemy made three unsuccessful attempts to break through the defense of our troops in the direction of Staromayorsky.



In the Orihiv direction, the Defense Forces repelled enemy assaults northwest of Verbove. Loss of positions is not allowed. The situation is under control.



In the Dnieper direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled four enemy attacks near the settlement of Krynka, Kherson region. During the fighting, the Russian occupiers were not successful, and our positions were not lost.



It should be noted the self-sacrifice and professionalism of the actions of our soldiers, who conducted active assault actions in separate directions and improved the tactical position, the disclosure of the details of which is currently impractical.

