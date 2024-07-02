STRIKE ON MYRHOROD AIRFIELD: IGNAT SPEAKS ON THE CONSEQUENCES OF THE RUSSIAN ATTACK

Flot2017

On July 1, a high-speed target was heading towards the city of Myrhorod in the Poltava region. Later, Russia announced an alleged strike on the airfield. Officially, Ukraine did not comment on this information, but the attack was confirmed by former Air Force spokesperson Yuriy Ignat.

According to Focus, on July 1, a Russian reconnaissance drone flew over Myrhorod, monitoring the airfield. The drone recorded the consequences of the Russian airstrike that occurred during the day. The video, taken by the UAV, shows two points where Ukrainian Su-27 fighters may have been damaged. The video from the Russian spy drone appeared on the Russian propaganda Telegram channel Flightbomber.

A Russian propagandist claimed that two Su-27s were destroyed, and four more were damaged, allegedly with human casualties.

Ukrainian volunteer Serhiy Sternenko commented on the incident. He reported that aircraft were damaged, without specifying the number. According to him, there were no human casualties. It is also mentioned that this was the second strike on the Myrhorod airfield in the last 14 days. Both times, a Russian reconnaissance drone flew over the point, located 150 km from the frontline, freely conducting surveillance.

The city council and the head of the Poltava Regional Military Administration, Filip Pronin, did not report the explosions. Officially, neither the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine nor the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reacted to the statements from Russia. However, former Air Force spokesperson Yuriy Ignat later commented on the social media outrage about commanders who "failed to prevent the attack."

"Look at the official Telegram of the Air Force! They (the airfields) are under daily fire, daily ballistic attacks, under the eyes of enemy drones, and constant attacks! Our people on the ground are trying to preserve what they have and strike back! And I will not detail the incredible efforts it takes to do this," he emphasized.

According to Ignat, there was a strike on the Myrhorod airfield, and "there are some losses, but not at all as the enemy claims."

"The Air Force is doing everything to counter the enemy, to mislead them, including using decoys and other means," Ignat concluded.

Earlier, "Flot 2017" reported that the Netherlands had issued a license to export F-16 fighters and seven aircraft engines to Ukraine. This involves 24 aircraft, with the first F-16 expected to be delivered "soon."

It was also reported that F-16s from Denmark will arrive in Ukraine shortly.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Stumbleupon

Tumblr

Reddit

Digg

Email

Print

