Ukrainian drones attacked facilities on Russian territory during the night of July 11. The Moscow region and Taganrog were targeted. Preliminary reports indicate that factories and an oil depot were hit.

This was reported by Slovo i Dilo with citing the russian media.

In the city of Tula, explosions were heard in the Proletarsky district, where key defense enterprises are located – the Instrument Design Bureau, the NPO SPLAV (a manufacturer of multiple rocket launcher systems), and the Shcheglovsky Val plant. Propaganda media remind that these factories were already attacked in May and June.

In the Moscow region, the drone development company Kronstadt in the city of Dubna was targeted in the attack. Explosions were also reported in the city of Lukhovitsy – likely affecting the local aviation plant, where MiG-29 and MiG-35 fighter jets are assembled, as well as a nearby oil depot.

In Taganrog, Rostov region, debris from one of the drones fell on the territory of the Beriev Aviation Plant – an aircraft manufacturing enterprise specializing in the development, serial production, modernization, and repair of amphibious aircraft and special-purpose aviation complexes. The plant also performs major repairs on aircraft for the Russian Navy aviation and the Long-Range Aviation of the Russian Aerospace Forces.

Recall that on the night of Wednesday, July 9, unidentified drones attacked the Russian cities of Kursk and Rylsk. As a result of the strikes, three civilians were killed and others were injured.

Earlier, on the night of July 7, the Krasnozavodsky Chemical Plant in the Moscow region of Russia was attacked. This plant produces components for ammunition and missile weapons.

And on July 4, the Azov Optical-Mechanical Plant in the Rostov region of Russia was hit. This plant manufactures key components for the Russian army.

Additionally, the enterprise is involved in the development of new combat aviation models, including projects for a “promising frontline fighter” based on the MiG platform. It is also engaged in the modernization cycle of the Geran and Shahed UAVs.

