Russia – Ukraine War Updates: Key Developments as of July 12, 2025

Russia – Ukraine war latest updates from the General Staff of Ukraine as of July 12, 2025.

The 1235nd day of the full-scale invasion and 4,147 day of the russia’s war against Ukraine has begun.

Operational information as of 08:00 AM regarding the Russian invasion.

Day 1235 of Russia’s full-scale armed aggression against Ukraine has begun.

In total, 186 combat engagements were recorded over the past day.

Yesterday, the enemy launched 75 airstrikes on Ukrainian positions and populated areas, dropping 135 guided bombs. In addition, Russian forces carried out 5,535 shelling attacks, including 80 using multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS), and deployed 3,390 kamikaze drones.

The occupiers struck, in particular, the following settlements:

Kharkiv region : Velykyi Burluk, Perovske, Odradne, Vilkhuvatka

: Velykyi Burluk, Perovske, Odradne, Vilkhuvatka Donetsk region : Volodymyrivka, Rodynske, Novooleksandrivka, Novopavlivka, Suvorove, Pokrovsk

: Volodymyrivka, Rodynske, Novooleksandrivka, Novopavlivka, Suvorove, Pokrovsk Dnipropetrovsk region : Sichneve, Velykomykhailivka

: Sichneve, Velykomykhailivka Zaporizhzhia region : Poltavka, Huliaipole, Prymorske, Novoandriivka

: Poltavka, Huliaipole, Prymorske, Novoandriivka Kherson region: L’vove, Ol’hivka

Over the past 24 hours, the Ukrainian Air Force, missile and artillery units struck seven areas of concentration of enemy troops and equipment, as well as two Russian artillery systems.

Frontline Situation:

Northern-Slobozhanske and Kursk directions :

17 combat engagements.

The enemy carried out 8 airstrikes, dropping 15 guided bombs, and fired 359 times, including 6 with MLRS.

: 17 combat engagements. The enemy carried out 8 airstrikes, dropping 15 guided bombs, and fired 359 times, including 6 with MLRS. Southern-Slobozhanske direction :

Russian troops launched 8 assaults in the areas of Zelene, Hlyboke, Vovchansk , and toward Petro-Ivanivka .

: Russian troops launched in the areas of , and toward . Kupiansk direction :

8 enemy attacks near Stepova Novoselivka, Holubivka, Zahryzove , and toward Pishchane .

: near , and toward . Lyman direction :

34 assaults by the enemy near Novoyehorivka, Hrekivka, Novyi Myr, Karpivka, Serednie, Hlushchenkove, Kolodiazi , and toward Shandryholove, Torske, Serebrianka .

: by the enemy near , and toward . Siversk direction :

5 attacks near Ivano-Dariivka and Verkhnokamianske .

: near and . Kramatorsk direction :

4 clashes toward Predtechyne, Stupochky, and Bila Hora .

: toward . Toretsk direction :

11 enemy attacks in the areas of Toretsk, Shcherbynivka, Rusyn Yar, Yablunivka , and toward Pleshchiivka, Katerynivka .

: in the areas of , and toward . Pokrovsk direction :

Ukrainian forces repelled 63 assault attempts near Popiv Yar, Novoeconomichne, Myroliubivka, Promin, Novosergiivka, Udachne, Muravka, Novoukrainka, Dachne, Kotlyne, Orikhove, Oleksiivka, Malynivka, Lysivka, Shevchenko , and toward Pokrovsk, Serhiivka, Rodynske .

: Ukrainian forces near , and toward . Novopavlivka direction :

Ukrainian defenders repelled 15 attacks near Zaporizhzhia, Tolstoi, Piddubne, Komar, Voskresenka, Novopil, Novosilka, and Zelene Pole .

: Ukrainian defenders near . Huliaipole direction :

No offensive actions recorded.

: No offensive actions recorded. Orikhiv direction :

One enemy assault was successfully repelled near Kamianske .

: One enemy assault was successfully repelled near . Prydniprovske direction :

The enemy conducted 6 failed assault attempts .

: The enemy conducted . Volyn and Polissia directions:

No signs of enemy offensive group formation.

Ukrainian forces are inflicting significant losses on Russian personnel and equipment and are actively undermining enemy offensive capabilities in the rear.

Enemy losses (past 24 hours):

90 vehicles

1,070 personnel

1 armored fighting vehicle

31 artillery systems

245 operational-tactical UAVs

The estimated total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 11.07.25

Operational information as of 16:00 PM regarding the Russian invasion.

The Defense Forces of Ukraine are holding back the Russian occupiers’ offensive and taking measures to prevent the enemy from advancing deeper into Ukrainian territory. So far today, 120 combat engagements have been recorded.

Today, communities in the settlements of Vysoke, Mykhailivske, Novovasylivka, and Sosnivka in Sumy region; Klyusy and Baranivka in Chernihiv region were affected by Russian artillery and mortar fire. The village of Boyaro-Lezhachi in Sumy region was hit by an airstrike.

Northern-Slobozhanske and Kursk Directions:

There were 11 combat clashes. The enemy carried out 6 airstrikes, dropping 10 guided bombs, and launched 141 attacks, including 8 from multiple launch rocket systems.

Southern-Slobozhanske Direction:

Since the beginning of the day, the enemy has conducted 7 offensive operations near Vovchansk, Zelene, and Chuhunivka.

Kupiansk Direction:

The invaders launched 6 attacks on Ukrainian positions near Kindrashivka, Petropavlivka, Pishchane, Stepova Novoselivka, and Zelenyi Hai — advancing toward the village of Novooosynove.

Lyman Direction:

The enemy attacked Ukrainian defenders 17 times in the areas of Hrekivka, Karpivka, Novyi Myr, Kolodiazi, Zelena Dolyna, Torske, Dibrova, and toward the villages of Serebrianka and Dronivka. Seven engagements are ongoing.

Siversk Direction:

The enemy launched 2 assaults near Ivan-Dariivka and Vyiimka.

Kramatorsk Direction:

Ukrainian defenders repelled 4 enemy assaults. The enemy attempted to break through near Klishchiivka and Bila Hora.

Toretsk Direction:

Our forces repelled 6 attacks near Diliivka, Toretsk, and toward Rusyn Yar, Stepanivka, and Yablunivka. One battle is still ongoing.

Pokrovsk Direction:

The Russian occupiers launched 36 attempts to dislodge Ukrainian forces from positions near Popiv Yar, Volodymyrivka, Razine, Myrne, Novoeconomichne, Myroliubivka, Shevchenko, Zvirove, Udachne, Orikhove, and toward Pokrovsk, Molodetske, Filiia, and Oleksiivka. Defense Forces are holding the line and have already repelled 30 enemy attacks.

Novopavlivka Direction:

The enemy made 8 attempts to break through the defense near Dachne, Filiia, Myrne, Shevchenko, Temyrivka, Zelene Pole, and toward Novopavlivka. Three battles are ongoing.

Huliaipole Direction:

The enemy launched an airstrike on the area of the settlement of Charivne.

Orikhiv Direction:

Ukrainian troops repelled 2 assaults in the Kamyanske area. The villages of Novoandriivka and Plavni were hit by air-dropped guided bombs.

Prydniprovske Direction:

The enemy carried out 5 unsuccessful attacks on the positions of our defenders.

Operational information as of 22:00 PM regarding the Russian invasion.

Since the beginning of the day, 151 combat engagements have taken place. Ukrainian defenders continue to firmly repel enemy attempts to advance deeper into Ukrainian territory, inflicting fire damage on Russian forces.

The Russian invaders launched one massive missile and air strike using 32 missiles, 70 airstrikes, and dropped 104 guided aerial bombs. Additionally, they deployed 1,292 kamikaze drones and carried out 4,066 shelling attacks on Ukrainian positions and populated areas.

Frontline Situation:

Northern-Slobozhanske and Kursk directions :

12 combat engagements.

The enemy conducted 8 airstrikes, dropping 14 guided bombs, and fired 178 times, including 8 MLRS attacks.

: 12 combat engagements. The enemy conducted 8 airstrikes, dropping 14 guided bombs, and fired 178 times, including 8 MLRS attacks. Southern-Slobozhanske direction :

The enemy launched 7 assaults in the areas of Vovchansk, Zelene , and Chuhunivka .

: The enemy launched in the areas of , and . Kupiansk direction :

The aggressor attacked near Kindrashivka, Petropavlivka, Pishchane, Stepova Novoselivka, Zelenyi Hai , toward Novoosynove . Ukrainian defenders repelled 8 enemy assaults .

: The aggressor attacked near , toward . Ukrainian defenders . Lyman direction :

Russian forces carried out 23 attacks near Hrekivka, Karpivka, Novyi Myr, Kolodiazi, Zelena Dolyna, Torske, Dibrova , and toward Serebrianka and Dronivka .

Six clashes are still ongoing.

: Russian forces carried out near , and toward . Siversk direction :

Ukrainian defenders repelled 3 assaults in the areas of Ivano-Dariivka and Vyiimka .

: Ukrainian defenders in the areas of and . Kramatorsk direction :

The enemy launched 4 attacks near Klishchiivka and Bila Hora . All were successfully repelled by the Defense Forces.

: The enemy launched near and . All were by the Defense Forces. Toretsk direction :

Russian forces carried out 8 assaults near Dyliivka, Toretsk , and toward Rusyn Yar, Stepanivka, and Yablunivka .

Three engagements are still ongoing.

: Russian forces carried out near , and toward . Pokrovsk direction :

The enemy launched attacks near Popiv Yar, Volodymyrivka, Razine, Myrne, Novoeconomichne, Myroliubivka, Shevchenko, Zvirove, Udachne, Orikhove , and toward Pokrovsk, Molodetske, Filiia, and Oleksiivka .

Ukrainian defenders repelled 47 enemy assaults , with 4 ongoing . Confirmed enemy losses in this sector : 162 enemy troops neutralized , including 105 killed 1 multi-purpose light armored tractor destroyed 26 drones , 1 vehicle , 9 motorcycles 2 satellite communication terminals 2 enemy electronic warfare stations

: The enemy launched near , and toward . Ukrainian defenders , with . : Novopavlivka direction :

The enemy attempted 9 assaults near Dachne, Filiia, Myrne, Shevchenko, Temyrivka, Zelene Pole , and toward Novopavlivka .

Three engagements are ongoing.

: The enemy attempted near , and toward . Huliaipole direction :

The enemy launched an airstrike on Charivne .

: The enemy launched an airstrike on . Orikhiv direction :

Ukrainian forces repelled 2 assaults near Kamianske .

Novoandriivka and Plavni were hit by airstrikes using guided bombs.

: Ukrainian forces repelled near . and were hit by airstrikes using guided bombs. Prydniprovske direction:

The enemy launched 8 assaults toward Ukrainian positions near Antonivskyi Bridge and Bilogrudy Island.

One engagement is still ongoing. An airstrike was also launched on Kozatske.

Special recognition goes to the warriors of the 34th Separate Coastal Defense Brigade and the 117th Separate Territorial Defense Brigade, who are effectively inflicting losses on enemy personnel and equipment.

