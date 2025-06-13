Israel strikes Iran. First impressions. Iran is a complete scumbag. So that nothing bad happens to them there – that’s good.



The destruction of Iran’s nuclear program will not allow them to create a nuke and hit Israel. In this case, Israel would strike back with a nuclear strike, which would free putin to use nuclear weapons in Ukraine.

Because the first to use a nuke after World War II is suicide. And the second or third – no one would say a word. Therefore, Iran without a nuke is good.



Strikes on military facilities will continue. Therefore, the supply of weapons to russia will decrease. This is good.



Trump in this case has failed again with his diplomacy. Deeply. No matter how events develop further, everyone will remind Trump that it was he who screwed up the agreement with Iran during his first term, which made the further development of the Iranian nuclear and missile programs possible.

Trump’s reputation as a clown on the world stage is finally being cemented. This is good.



The scumbag has lost his last Trump cards, offering the US his services as a negotiator with Iran. Now Trump will not be able to justify himself to Republican senators that the scumbag cannot be touched because they are helping with Iran. This is good.



The price of oil has temporarily risen. This is bad.



But Israel did not touch Iran’s oil industry. This is good.



The World is experiencing a slowdown in the economy, so against the background of increased OPEC+ production, a rapid jump in prices will roll down. That is, it is already doing so. As of 10-17, the price has fallen from 78 to 72.6. This is good.



In fact, events are developing so quickly that all analysts’ forecasts regarding the situation in Ukraine, the Middle East, Taiwan, etc. will be irrelevant in a week.

Denis Pyatigorets

