Exploring Alla Horska’s Revived ‘Boryviter’ Mosaic: A Must-See in Kyiv

The recreated mosaic ‘Boryviter’ by Ukrainian artist Alla Horska was unveiled on Independence Square in Kyiv. The original 1967 artwork was damaged in Mariupol during Russia’s full-scale invasion.

The reconstructed version faithfully replicates the original and is the result of the work of 15 artists and researchers led by Olena Zaretska, Alla Horska’s granddaughter. The project was initiated by Rozetka in cooperation with the NGO Ukraine WOW and the Alla Horska and Viktor Zaretskyi Foundation.

The mosaic was assembled from 68 pieces on a metal frame, using over 700 kilograms of materials—including smalt, tiles, and even aluminum spoons, as in the original.

The recreated “Boryviter” will travel across Ukraine and abroad. The first cities to host the exhibition will be Kharkiv and Lviv.

As part of the project, a second copy of the mosaic was also created and divided into 1,250 fragments. These pieces can be purchased online, allowing people to become “guardians” of each fragment.

Proceeds from the sale of mosaic fragments will go toward the restoration of another Kyiv mosaic by Alla Horska — “Viter” (“The Wind”) — and the organization of the “Boryviter” tour.

The recreated “Boryviter” can be seen in Kyiv until June 22 near the Rozetka store at 20–22 Khreshchatyk Street.

The original “Boryviter” mosaic, depicting a falcon in flight, was created in the summer of 1967 and became a symbol of freedom. In 2022, during the fighting in Mariupol, it was damaged. Today, it remains hidden behind a construction fence, and its current condition is unknown.

