Russia – Ukraine War Updates: Key Developments as of July 14, 2025

Russia – Ukraine war latest updates from the General Staff of Ukraine as of July 14, 2025.

The 1237nd day of the full-scale invasion and 4,149 day of the russia’s war against Ukraine has begun.

Operational Update as of 08:00, July 14, 2025 on Russian Invasion of Ukraine

Over the past 24 hours, 212 combat engagements were recorded along the frontline.

The enemy launched 73 airstrikes, deploying 120 guided bombs on Ukrainian military positions and civilian areas. In addition, Russian forces carried out 5,611 shelling attacks, including 91 using multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS), and deployed 3,496 Shahed-type kamikaze drones.

Airstrikes hit several locations, including Shevchenkove in Kharkiv region, Velykomykhailivka in Dnipropetrovsk region, and Mykolaivka in Kherson region.

Ukrainian aviation, missile forces, and artillery struck:

18 enemy personnel, weapons, and equipment concentration areas

Three artillery systems

One additional high-value Russian military target

By Direction:

Northeastern and Kursk Directions: Ukrainian troops repelled 15 Russian attacks. The enemy conducted 10 airstrikes, dropping 22 guided bombs, and launched 340 artillery attacks, including six MLRS barrages.

Southern Slobozhanske Direction: Eight engagements were recorded near Milove, Stroivka, Vovchansk, and Zelene.

Kupiansk Direction: Seven enemy assaults were repelled near Holubivka, Synkivka, Stepova Novoselivka, and Kolisnykivka.

Lyman Direction: Russian forces attempted 28 assaults near Hrekivka, Kopanky, Ridkodub, Karpivka, Kolodiazi, Zelena Dolyna, Torske, and toward Bilohorivka.

Siversk Direction: Ukrainian defenders repelled five assaults near Serebrianka and Vyiimka.

Kramatorsk Direction: Five combat clashes were recorded near Chasiv Yar and toward Stupochky.

Toretsk Direction: The enemy launched 14 assaults near Toretsk, Oleksandro-Kalynove, Yablunivka, Rusyn Yar, and toward Stepanivka.

Pokrovsk Direction: Ukrainian troops repelled 74 Russian attacks across a wide area, including Poltavka, Myroliubivka, Mykolaivka, Razine, Rodynske, Novotoretske, Promin, Vidrodzhennia, Shevchenko, Udachne, Novosergiivka, Kotliarivka, Muravka, Zelenyi Kut, and Oleksiivka.

Novopavlivskyi Direction: Ukrainian defenders halted 27 Russian assaults near Zaporizhzhia, Novo-Khatske, Myrne, Shevchenko, Zelene Pole, Rivnopil, and Vilne Pole.

Huliaipole Direction: No combat clashes were recorded over the past 24 hours.

Orikhiv Direction: Russian troops attempted two assaults toward Mali Shcherbaky and Novodanylivka.

Prydniprovskyi Direction: Ukrainian forces repelled seven Russian attempts to advance.

Volyn and Polisskyi Directions: No signs of enemy offensive group formations were detected.

Ukrainian defenders continue to inflict significant losses on Russian forces, both in manpower and equipment, and are actively degrading the enemy’s offensive capabilities in rear areas.

Russian enemy losses over the past 24 hours:

1,130 personnel

3 tanks

4 armored fighting vehicles

51 artillery systems

124 tactical UAVs

102 vehicles

3 units of special equipment

