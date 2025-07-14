Details of the Horrific Russian Missile and Shahed Drones Attack on Chernivtsi

On the night of July 12, the Russians carried out a massive attack on Ukrainian cities, including Chernivtsi. The city was subjected to combined strikes using both Shahed drones and cruise missiles.

The occupiers targeted exclusively civilian objects, including residential buildings and a kindergarten. This was reported to Channel 24 by the Deputy Mayor of Chernivtsi, Yevhenii Makhovikov, who noted that all relevant services continue to carry out their work.

Where exactly did the Russians strike in Chernivtsi?

According to the Deputy Mayor of Chernivtsi, the main damage in the city was caused by falling missile debris and the blast wave. Unfortunately, two fatalities have been confirmed. Four more people are in critical condition. The strike damaged two residential buildings and commercial property.

The main impact was on a nine-story apartment building. “It’s important to note how all the emergency services responded — all units at various levels were immediately deployed. The aftermath is currently being dealt with,” he emphasized.

Russian propaganda, as usual, started shouting about strikes on military targets in Chernivtsi, Lutsk, and Lviv. Makhovikov noted that the enemy probably calls the city’s kindergarten, which was also damaged in the attack, a “military factory.”

“Currently, the kindergarten is closed. We will relocate the children to other nearby preschool facilities,” said the Deputy Mayor of Chernivtsi.

He added that the city council immediately offered medical assistance and food to residents whose homes were damaged. Citizens were able to use transportation to move to other locations. The relevant commission continues to work on assessing the damage.

It worth mention, that during the Russian Missile and Drone Attack, Doctors in Chernivtsi Rescued a Dying Child Amid Explosions

On the night of July 12, as Chernivtsi became the target of another massive Russian missile and drone attack, doctors at the House of Butterflies medical center were fighting to save the life of gravely ill child Zlata. During the explosions and incoming strikes, the girl stopped breathing.

This was reported by Marta Levchenko, philanthropist and founder of the House of Butterflies center in Chernivtsi.

According to Levchenko, Zlata stopped breathing at the exact moment the explosions rocked the city. Doctors had no opportunity to evacuate to a shelter. Despite the immediate danger to their own lives, the medical staff stayed inside and carried out emergency resuscitation.

In addition, Lviv also experienced one of the largest drone attack. Nine people were injured, including an 11-year-old boy. Forty-six buildings were damaged, and over 500 windows were broken.

Explosions were also heard in Lutsk, where a private residential house was practically destroyed as a result of the enemy strike. According to the mayor, there is currently no information about any casualties.

EMPR