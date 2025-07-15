Russia – Ukraine War Updates: Key Developments as of July 15, 2025

Russia – Ukraine war latest updates from the General Staff of Ukraine as of July 15, 2025.

The 1238nd day of the full-scale invasion and 4,150 day of the russia’s war against Ukraine has begun.

Operational Update as of 08:00 AM on Russian Invasion of Ukraine.

As of today, Ukraine marks the 1,238th day of Russia’s full-scale war. Over the past 24 hours, 185 combat engagements were recorded across the front.

Russian forces launched two missile strikes using two missiles and 84 airstrikes, dropping a total of 154 guided aerial bombs. Additionally, they carried out 5,521 shelling attacks, including 90 using multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS), and deployed 3,842 kamikaze drones.

Airstrikes targeted areas near Shostka (Sumy region), Bilohiria, Novodanylivka, Plavni, and Mala Tokmachka (Zaporizhzhia region), and Odradokamyanka (Kherson region).

Ukraine’s Air Force, Rocket Forces, and Artillery struck 11 Russian personnel and equipment concentration areas, two artillery systems, and five enemy command posts.

Combat activity by directions:

Pivnichno-Slobozhanskyi and Kursk Directions: Ukrainian troops engaged in 20 battles. Russia launched 16 airstrikes, dropping 39 guided bombs, and carried out 372 shelling attacks, including nine with MLRS.

Pivdenno-Slobozhanskyi Direction: Russian troops conducted five offensive actions in the areas of Vovchansk and Zelene.

Kupiansk Direction: Ukrainian forces repelled six enemy attacks near Kindrashivka, Stepova Novoselivka, Zahryzove, Pishchane, Nova Kruhliakivka, and Petropavlivka.

Lyman Direction: The enemy launched 27 assaults, attempting to advance near Hrekivka, Novomykhailivka, Karpivka, Novyi Myr, Kolodiazi, Serebrianka, Torske, and toward Novosergiivka and Shandryholove.

Siversk Direction: Ukrainian defenders repelled 11 attacks as Russian troops tried to advance toward Hryhorivka, Ivano-Darivka, Verkhnokamianske, and Vyiimka.

Kramatorsk Direction: Four combat clashes were recorded near Stupochky, Predtechyne, and Bila Hora.

Toretsk Direction: Russian forces launched six attacks near Toretsk, Rusyn Yar, Dyliivka, and toward Katerynivka.

Pokrovsk Direction: Ukrainian defenders stopped 55 Russian assaults in the areas of Novoeconomichne, Myrne, Rodynske, Fedorivka, Razine, Lysivka, Zvirove, Udachne, Poltavka, Promin, Muravka, Dachne, Novopavlivka, Oleksiivka, and toward Volodymyrivka, Pokrovsk, and Myrnohrad.

Novopavlivskyi Direction: Ukrainian forces repelled 23 enemy attacks near Novokhatske, Zaporizhzhia, Komar, Myrne, Piddubne, Novosilka, Novopil, Voskresenka, Vilne Pole, Shevchenko, Zelene Pole, and Temyrivka.

Huliaipole Direction: No offensive actions were reported.

Orikhiv Direction: Russian troops attacked Ukrainian positions twice near Kamianske.

Prydniprovskyi Direction: The enemy carried out nine unsuccessful offensive operations.

Volyn and Polisskyi directions: No signs of enemy offensive group formation were detected.

Russian forces losses:

Ukraine’s Armed Forces inflicted significant losses on Russian forces in both personnel and equipment:

1,230 enemy troops were killed or wounded.

were killed or wounded. 3 tanks and 6 armored fighting vehicles were destroyed.

and were destroyed. 52 artillery systems, 2 MLRS units, 245 tactical UAVs, and 122 vehicles were neutralized.

Ukrainian forces continue to inflict severe losses and disrupt the enemy’s offensive capabilities deep behind the frontlines.

Operational Update as of 16:00 PM on Russian Invasion of Ukraine

The Defense Forces of Ukraine continue to take active measures to prevent the enemy from advancing deeper into Ukrainian territory. Since the beginning of the day, 110 combat engagements have been recorded.

Russian forces activity and frontline dynamics:

Russian artillery shelling targeted multiple border communities in the Sumy region, including Shostka, Chernatske, Nova Huta, Pokrovka, Chervonyi Pakhar, Ulanove, Mykhailivka, Prokhody, Bila Bereza, Popivka, Turia, Novodmytrivka, Sydorivka, Hrabovske, and Maryinka.

Pivnichno-Slobozhanskyi and Kursk directions:

Ukrainian forces repelled seven enemy attacks. Russia conducted one airstrike, dropping four guided bombs, and carried out 127 shelling attacks, including three with multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS).

Pivdenno-Slobozhanskyi direction:

Ukrainian troops repelled two enemy assaults near Vovchansk and Stroivka, with one engagement still ongoing.

Kupiansk Direction:

Russian forces attempted to break through Ukrainian defenses near Stepova Novoselivka and Pishchane. A total of three combat engagements have taken place so far today in this sector.

Lyman Direction:

The invading forces launched 18 attacks on Ukrainian positions near Novyi Myr, Novoyehorivka, Hrekivka, Karpivka, Kolodiazi, Zelena Dolyna, Torske, and toward Shandryholove and Serebrianka. Four battles are still ongoing.

Siversk Direction:

Ukrainian troops repelled two enemy attacks near Hryhorivka and Vyiimka.

Kramatorsk Direction:

Ukrainian defenders halted five Russian assaults in the areas of Predtechyne, Bila Hora, and Stupochky. One engagement continues.

Toretsk Direction:

Russian forces carried out seven assault operations near Dyliivka, Toretsk, Novospaske, and Rusyn Yar.

Pokrovsk Direction:

Russian troops made 29 attempts to dislodge Ukrainian defenders from positions near Popiv Yar, Novoeconomichne, Myroliubivka, Lysivka, Kotlyne, Zvirove, Udachne, and Oleksiivka, and toward Rodynske, Pokrovsk, Muravka Filiia, and Dachne. Ukrainian forces successfully repelled 28 attacks, with one battle ongoing.

Novopavlivka Direction:

Russian forces attempted to break Ukrainian defenses near Zaporizhzhia, Piddubne, Lisne, Myrne, Maliivka, Shevchenko, Novosilka, and toward Novokhatske. Ukrainian troops repelled 14 assaults, with two still underway.

Huliaipole Direction:

No offensive actions by Russian forces were reported.

Orikhiv Direction:

Russian aviation conducted an airstrike on Novoandriivka.

Prydniprovskyi Direction:

Ukrainian defenders repelled six Russian attacks near the Antonivskyi Bridge and the islands of Kozulskyi and Zabich.

Operational Update as of 22:00 PM on Russian Invasion of Ukraine

The overall frontline remains highly active, particularly in the east and south. On other directions, no significant changes have been recorded.

Ukraine’s Defense Forces Repel 148 Russian Assaults Since Morning Amid Intensified Attacks

As of today, July 15, Ukrainian defenders have engaged in 148 combat clashes with Russian forces, continuing to resolutely repel the invader’s attempts to advance deeper into Ukrainian territory and inflicting heavy fire damage.

Throughout the day, Russian troops launched one missile and 39 airstrikes, deploying three missiles and dropping 61 guided aerial bombs. Additionally, they carried out over 4,000 shelling attacks and deployed 1,218 kamikaze drones.

Key battlefield updates:

Pivnichno-Slobozhanskyi and Kursk Directions: 10 clashes took place. Russia conducted one airstrike (4 guided bombs) and 165 artillery attacks, including three from multiple rocket launcher systems (MLRS).

Pivnichno-Slobozhanskyi Direction: Four attacks near Vovchansk and Stroivka were repelled; one engagement is ongoing.

Kupiansk Direction: Russian forces attempted five assaults near Stepova Novoselivka, Zahryzove, and Pishchane—all successfully repelled.

Lyman Direction: Ukrainian defenders thwarted 24 enemy attacks near Novyi Myr, Novoyehorivka, Hrekivka, Karpivka, Kolodiazi, Zelena Dolyna, Torske, and toward Shandryholove and Serebrianka. Four clashes are ongoing.

Siversk Direction: Two enemy attempts to break through near Hryhorivka and Vyiimka were stopped.

Kramatorsk Direction: Seven attacks were recorded near Predtechyne, Bila Hora, and Stupochky. One battle is still in progress.

Toretsk Direction: Five Russian assaults near Diliivka, Toretsk, Novospaske, and Rusyn Yar were pushed back.

Pokrovsk Direction: Russia launched 41 assaults near Popiv Yar, Novoeconomichne, Myroliubivka, Lysiivka, Kotlyne, Zvirove, Udachne, Oleksiivka, and toward Rodynske, Pokrovsk, Muravka-Filia, and Dachne. Three clashes continue.

According to preliminary data, Ukrainian forces neutralized 93 Russian troops, including 63 killed, and destroyed 4 vehicles, 2 motorcycles, 22 drones, and 1 artillery piece. One enemy tank and another artillery system were also damaged.

Novopavlivka Direction: Ukrainian troops held off 22 Russian assaults in the areas of Zaporizhzhia, Piddubne, Lisne, Myrne, Maliivka, Shevchenko, Novosilka, and toward Novokhatske. Three battles are still underway.

Huliaipole Direction: No offensive activity was recorded.

Orikhiv Direction: An airstrike targeted areas near Novoandriivka.

Prydniprovskyi Direction: Ukrainian forces repelled seven assaults near the Antonivskyi bridge and around Kozulskyi and Zabych islands.

Special recognition was given today to Ukraine’s 121st Separate Territorial Defense Brigade, whose soldiers are effectively holding back Russian forces.

EMPR

Tags: