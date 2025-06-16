2,500-year-old golden panthers found in Poltava region

Archaeologists have excavated the Opishlyanka burial mound, with the findings dated to the 6th–5th centuries BCE, reports Uspih in UA.

The discoveries were announced by researchers from the Bilsk Historical and Cultural Reserve, according to zmist.pl.ua. The Opishlyanka mound is located near the village of Derevky in the Kotelva community. It had previously been explored by Ivan Zaretsky in the late 19th century. According to experts, the artifacts unearthed during the recent excavation are of significant scientific value.

Inside the burial chamber, archaeologists discovered gold plates shaped like stylized panther figures, a cross-shaped plaque with a gold overlay, a bronze plaque, a quiver containing 174 arrows, iron bits, bit shanks, and knives. They also found a hand-molded urn and charred human bones.

The items discovered in the mound are dated to the 6th–5th centuries BCE. The earlier collection of finds from the site was acquired by the Archaeological Commission and is currently housed in a historical museum in Moscow.