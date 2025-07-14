Emerging details shed light on the circumstances surrounding the assassination of SBU Colonel Ivan Voronych, allegedly carried out by Russian agents.

Yuriy Butusov reveals.

The murder was carried out by two Russian agents, who were indeed caught shortly after the crime. The evidence of their involvement is highly convincing, as the Russians used them as disposable assets. The Russians would not have taken them back in a prisoner exchange – they held no value for the FSB. They acted for money and knew nothing beyond their handler. Therefore, both were eliminated while attempting to resist and escape. Now, even their ashes will be scattered without a trace.

The identities of the perpetrators: the assassin – Khagani Gulalizada; logistics – Narmin Guliyeva. Both held Azerbaijani passports but were in fact closely linked to criminal groups in Russia.

Guliyeva entered Ukraine on May 15 from Moldova through the Mayaky-Udobne border crossing.

Khagani attempted to officially cross into Ukraine at the same Mayaky-Udobne checkpoint on February 27, 2025. However, since Ukrainian law enforcement databases identified him as a mafia member, he was officially denied entry and banned from entering Ukraine until 2030. In other words, the assassin operated illegally on Ukrainian territory.

The killers’ target was specifically Ivan Voronych. Ivan was one of the senior officers of the SBU’s 5th Counterintelligence Directorate, established in 2015 for sabotage operations in temporarily occupied territories. The unit was responsible for eliminating dozens of high-profile Russian military and intelligence commanders. In recent years, Voronych served in another SBU unit, but the enemy had long sought revenge against the colonel. He remained one of Russia’s most wanted adversaries.

Voronych earned Ukraine’s highest honors, built his career through action rather than politics, and was deeply respected by his fellow servicemen.

According to preliminary reports, Colonel Voronych unfortunately lived at his registered address – an apartment listed in all official databases. As a result, Russian agents were able to set up surveillance near the entrance to the building, and shortly thereafter tracked the officer and organized the murder.

This is the second confirmed and fully documented case of an organized assassination attempt by Russian intelligence services against a Ukrainian state official in Kyiv since the start of the full-scale invasion. Earlier this year, Russian agents also attempted to kill a Ukrainian Armed Forces officer in Kyiv – he miraculously survived.

There have also been terrorist attacks in other Ukrainian cities, targeting both military personnel and prominent volunteers who have made significant contributions to Ukraine’s war effort.

Russian intelligence services have long been waging a campaign of terror in Ukraine, and it is evident that the scale of agent infiltration – particularly through recruitment in criminal circles – is likely to increase. It is highly plausible that the recent wave of large-scale attacks and killings of Azerbaijani citizens in Russia is directly linked to efforts by Russian intelligence to coerce certain individuals into carrying out terrorist activities against Ukraine.

There is growing concern over the security of other prominent SBU officers who played active roles in the elimination of occupying force leaders. One such officer is Colonel Roman Chervinsky, who is currently under house arrest by court order. This house arrest must be lifted – otherwise, Chervinsky is being left exposed to a potential Russian assassination attempt.

All officers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the Security Service of Ukraine, as well as certain prominent public figures, must carefully consider their personal security measures. Whenever possible, they should avoid living at their registered addresses or any locations that are publicly known, as Russian intelligence services will undoubtedly continue sending new groups of contract killers into Ukraine.

The vengeance for true Ukrainian hero Colonel Ivan Voronych is far from over – more will follow, and the enemy will face retribution more than once.

Ivan Voronych is fully deserving of the title Hero of Ukraine (posthumously).

EMPR