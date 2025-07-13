Russia – Ukraine War Updates: Key Developments as of July 13, 2025

Russia – Ukraine war latest updates from the General Staff of Ukraine as of July 13, 2025.

The 1236nd day of the full-scale invasion and 4,148 day of the russia’s war against Ukraine has begun.

Operational information as of 10:00 PM regarding the Russian invasion.

The Defense Forces of Ukraine continue to repel the pressure of Russian occupation forces.

So far today, 152 combat engagements have taken place.

Throughout the day, the terrorist state launched 46 airstrikes, dropping 77 guided aerial bombs. In addition, the invaders used 1,054 kamikaze drones and carried out 4,239 shellings targeting Ukrainian positions and civilian settlements.

Northern Slobozhanskyi and Kursk Directions

Ukrainian forces engaged in 13 battles with the enemy. Russian troops conducted 9 airstrikes, dropping 21 guided bombs, and launched 293 shellings, including 6 with multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS).

Southern Slobozhanskyi Direction

The enemy carried out 4 assaults near Vovchansk and Zelene.

Kupiansk Direction

Russian forces launched 7 attacks near Holubivka, Synkivka, Stepova Novoselivka, and Kolisnykivka. All were repelled by Ukrainian defenders.

Lyman Direction

Ukrainian troops repelled 20 enemy assaults near Hrekivka, Kopanky, Ridkodub, Karpivka, Kolodiazi, Zelena Dolyna, Torske, and toward Bilohorivka. Five battles are still ongoing.

Siversk Direction

Three enemy assaults were repelled near Serebrianka and Vyiimka. Two clashes are currently underway.

Kramatorsk Direction

Four Russian attacks were stopped near Chasiv Yar and in the direction of Stupochky.

Toretsk Direction

Fighting is ongoing in two locations. Ukrainian forces repelled 10 attacks near Toretsk, Oleksandro-Kalynove, Yablunivka, Rusyn Yar, and toward Stepanivka.

Pokrovsk Direction

The enemy attempted to storm Ukrainian positions 68 times today near Poltavka, Myroliubivka, Mykolaivka, Razine, Rodynske, Novotoretske, Promin, Vidrodzhennia, Shevchenko, Udachne, Novosergiivka, Kotliarivka, Muravka, and Oleksiivka.

Ukrainian troops successfully repelled all assaults.

Russian nemy losses on this axis include 218 killed and wounded, as well as the destruction of:

2 vehicles

3 motorcycles

16 drones

5 drone antennas

1 artillery system

1 drone command post

1 shelter

Additionally, Ukrainian defenders damaged:

2 vehicles

1 motorcycle

4 artillery pieces

11 enemy shelters

Novopavlivskyi Direction

Ukrainian forces repelled 11 attacks near Zaporizhzhia, Novokhatske, Myrne, Shevchenko, Zelene Pole, Rivnopil, and Vilne Pole. Seven engagements are still ongoing.

Orikhiv Direction

Two enemy assaults were successfully repelled near Mali Shcherbaky and Novodanylivka.

Prydniprovskyi Direction

The russian enemy made seven failed attempts to advance toward Ukrainian defensive lines.

Special Recognition is given today to the soldiers of the 39th Separate Coastal Defense Brigade and the 17th Poltava Brigade of the National Guard of Ukraine, who continue to inflict significant losses on enemy manpower and equipment.

