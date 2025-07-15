Andrii Yermak’s Protégé has been Officially Nominated to Lead the Ukraine’s Government. Is it Legal?

Volodymyr Zelenskyy has officially proposed First Deputy Prime Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko to lead Ukraine’s government. What is known about her?

Olga Armyanyshyna, Radio Liberty investigstes.

— What did you dream of becoming as a child?

— As a child, I dreamed of becoming a conductor, and I believe that dream has come true.

The future conductor of Ukraine’s economy began her career in the private sector, and since 2015 worked at the Chernihiv Regional State Administration.

At first, as an adviser to the head of the administration, and later as the head of the Department of Economic Development.

In 2018, she served there as acting head of the administration. In 2019, the Kyiv stage of her career began. The new government of Oleksiy Honcharuk was formed, and Yulia Svyrydenko worked as Deputy Minister of Economic Development, while Tymofiy Mylovanov held the minister’s seat.

A year later, she became Deputy Head of the Office of the President under Andriy Yermak. Then, a year later, in November 2021, she was appointed Minister of Economy and First Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine.

The year spent working in the President’s Office still resonates with Yulia Svyrydenko. One of People’s Deputy calls her Yermak’s protégé.

“Andriy wants to have 100% his own person. So he promotes his protégé, a student, the most loyal and understandable to him – Yulia Svyrydenko – instead of showing courage and finally taking the position himself, the functions of which he has de facto been performing for a long time.” – Maryana Bezuhla, People’s Deputy of Ukraine.

What were Yulia Svyrydenko Praised and Criticized for While in Office?

At the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the Ministry of Economy was hit by a wave of criticism due to long lines for automotive fuel.

At that time, Russia had started strikes on Ukrainian refineries.

Logistics were disrupted, a shortage emerged, and operators could not buy fuel at market prices due to state price regulation that had been in effect since February.

Eventually, the government lifted the price controls.

Svyrydenko managed to make a mark as Minister of Economy with decisions perceived as groundbreaking. For example, she initiated the “Made in Ukraine” policy.

And in May, she signed an agreement on minerals with the USA.

Is It Legal? Experts and Lawmakers Weigh In on Cabinet Reshuffle Plans

According to the Constitution of Ukraine, it is the responsibility of the parliamentary majority – or a formal coalition, if one exists – to nominate a candidate for Prime Minister. Yet, recent developments suggest the President is taking the lead.

Oleksandr Merezhko, a lawmaker from the ruling Servant of the People party, said during a Radio Svoboda broadcast that while discussions on changing the head of government have taken place, “a formal faction meeting has not yet occurred.”

“I think it’s entirely possible and it will happen. Ultimately, the decision rests with the Verkhovna Rada. But in this matter, I completely trust the President. I believe he should decide who he feels comfortable working with,” Merezhko said on Svoboda Live.

Earlier, in the same program, fellow MP Fedir Venislavskyi emphasized that, under Ukraine’s law on martial law, the powers of the Cabinet of Ministers may not be terminated. “The resignation of the Prime Minister would trigger the dismissal of the entire government, which is prohibited. There is no legal mechanism—even hypothetically—for such a reshuffle without amending the law,” Venislavskyi noted.

In response, Merezhko said he disagreed with that interpretation.

“There can be different interpretations of both the law and the Constitution. That’s why there is a mechanism to appeal to the Constitutional Court, if someone believes the government is illegitimate,” he added.

Reminder: A major reshuffle of Ukraine’s Cabinet of Ministers is scheduled for July 17, 2025. Media leaks have revealed several anticipated appointments.

