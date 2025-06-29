Unveiling the Truth: An American Journalist’s Groundbreaking Film ‘Kherson. Human Safari’

American journalist Zarina Zabrisky has presented her documentary film ‘Kherson: Human Safari’, which she worked on for two years.

The film is dedicated to the brutal war that Russia is waging against Ukraine and reveals it through the lens of events in Kherson – one of the most symbolic and strategic cities in this battle, Vsviti reports.

The author announced the release of the documentary on her Facebook page, noting that it explores how people survive and maintain their humanity while their city is being destroyed. She described Kherson as “a shooting range where drones hunt peaceful residents from the sky,” emphasizing that this is the current reality of the city and its resilient inhabitants.

The documentary is divided into several parts reflecting key stages for the city during the war, including “occupation,” “liberation,” and “flood” (resulting from the Russian terrorist attack on the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant). The film also highlights the issue of drone terror in Kherson. It features documentary footage and testimonies from local residents.

Zarina Zabrisky noted that the film Kherson: Human Safari is currently available to watch for free. This was done to raise awareness about the Russian terror against the city’s civilian population.

The film can be viewed at khersonhumansafari.com.

