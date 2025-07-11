A Ukrainian performance was recognized at the largest festival in South Africa

The dance performance The Forest, inspired by Lesya Ukrainka’s The Forest Song, received an Ovation Award at one of the most influential cultural events in South Africa. This marks the first time Ukrainian culture has been represented at the National Arts Festival in South Africa.

The news was announced by the Ukrainian Institute.

The Forest was created by South African dancers Carren Johannisen, Abigail Johnson, Tyla Kleyn, and Andre Maarman from the Contemporary Dance Laboratory theatre, together with choreographer Kateryna Alyoshyna.

The Ovation Award is presented for the most outstanding productions in the Fringe program. The Forest was performed four times during the festival.

In the dance production, the world of nature and mythical creatures interacts with the world of humans.

“This is an unconventional contemporary dance performance, as the viewer is not just a spectator, but also a participant. The space transforms into a living dialogue, enhanced by digital technologies. The audience can experience the performance in two dimensions: horizontally (in the usual way) and as a video projection from above,” the Ukrainian Institute stated.

The storyline is enriched by the ancient sound of the Ukrainian sopilka (flute) blended with the rhythm of beatboxing, embroidered patterns on the costumes, and dance performed in the South African amapiano style.

The first production was staged in Gauteng Province in 2021 and was dedicated to the 150th anniversary of Lesya Ukrainka.

Since 1974, the National Arts Festival has been held in the city of Makhanda, in the Eastern Cape province of South Africa.

Each year, the event attracts around 200,000 visitors and features a wide range of art forms—from theatre, dance, and music to visual art and stand-up comedy.

Daria Lobanok

