Russia – Ukraine war updates as of October 7, 2023

Russia - Ukraine war operational update of the General Staff of Ukraine for the last 24 hours of Russia - Ukraine war as of 6:00 a.m., October 7, 2023.

591 day of the russian large-scale invasion and 3,518 day of the russia's war against Ukraine begins.

The Defense Forces of Ukraine continue to conduct defense in the east and south of Ukraine, offensive operations in the Melitopol direction and offensive actions in the Bakhmut direction, destroy the russian occupiers, step by step liberate the temporarily occupied territories, and consolidate on the achieved borders.



Yesterday, the Kremlin forces launched another rocket attack on a civilian object in the central part of the city of Kharkiv. As a result of such terrorist actions, 2 people died, 30 more people were injured. 61 multi-apartment buildings, 17 private buildings and 10 social and household objects were damaged.



During the past day, 34 combat clashes took place. In general, the enemy launched 3 missile and 67 air strikes, carried out 46 attacks from rocket salvo systems both on the positions of our troops and on civilian objects of our state. Private residential buildings and other civilian infrastructure were destroyed and damaged.



russian air strikes were carried out in the following settlements: Ivanivka, Podoli, Synkivka, Petropavlivka, Pisky-Radkivski in the Kharkiv region; Belogorivka in the Luhansk Region; Spirne, Vesele, Klishchiivka, Andriivka, Avdiivka, Novomykhailivka, Kostyantynivka, Vodiane of the Donetsk region; Mala Tokmachka in the Zaporizhzhia region.



More than 120 settlements in the Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhya and Kherson regions came under artillery fire.



In the area of responsibility of the "Pivnich" OSUV in the Volyn and Poliske directions, the operational situation remains without significant changes.



In the Siverskyi and Slobozhanskyi directions, the enemy maintains a military presence in the border areas, conducts active diversionary activities in order to prevent the transfer of our troops to threatening directions, and increases the density of mine-explosive barriers along the state border in the Belgorod region.



In the area of responsibility of the "Khortytsia" military defense unit in the Kupyansk direction, our defenders repelled enemy attacks in the areas of Sinkivka and Ivanivka settlements of the Kharkiv region.

In the Lyman direction, the defense forces repelled 5 enemy attacks east of Makiivka, Luhansk region. The enemy unsuccessfully tried to restore the lost position south of Andriivka, Donetsk region. The defense forces continue their assault south of Bakhmut in the Donetsk region, inflict losses on the enemy in manpower and equipment, and secure themselves at the achieved boundaries.



In the area of responsibility of the "Tavriya" anti-aircraft missile defense system in the Avdiivka and Maryinsk directions, the enemy carried out more than 10 unsuccessful attacks in the Mariinka and Novomykhailivka districts of the Donetsk region.

In the Shakhtarsky direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled enemy attacks near Vugledar, Zolota Niva, Staromayorskyi in the Donetsk region, and Priyutnyi in the Zaporizhia region to the north.



In the Zaporizhia direction, our defenders are holding back the enemy in the area northeast of Novoprokopivka, Zaporizhia region.



The Defense Forces of Ukraine continue to conduct an offensive operation in the Melitopol direction. They have partial success north of Kopani and north of Novoprokopivka. In the course of conducting offensive (assault) actions in the Bakhmut direction, eastern Andriivka of the Donetsk region had partial success. Our soldiers inflict losses in manpower and equipment on the occupying forces, continue to entrench themselves on the occupied borders and exhaust the enemy.



In the area of responsibility of the "Odesa" anti-aircraft missile defense system in the Kherson direction, the Defense Forces are conducting a counter-battery fight, destroying warehouses and successfully hitting the enemy's rear.



During the past day, the aviation of the Defense Forces made 13 strikes on the areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment and 3 - on the enemy's anti-aircraft missile systems.

The units of the missile forces hit the control post, the anti-aircraft defense system, 6 artillery pieces, the personnel concentration area and the enemy's EW station.



In total, the enemy lost: 610 occupiers, 23 tanks, 20 armored fighting vehicles, 22 artillery systems, two MLRS, one air defense vehicle, 27 operational-tactical UAVs, 58 vehicles and 5 units of special equipment.

russia’s losses in manpower -610 soldiers on the Ukrainian soil for the last 24h.

