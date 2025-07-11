Russia – Ukraine War Updates: Key Developments as of July 11, 2025

Russia – Ukraine war latest updates from the General Staff of Ukraine as of July 11, 2025.

Operational information as of 08:00 AM regarding the Russian invasion.

Throughout the past day, 214 combat engagements were recorded.

The enemy launched three missile strikes (using 18 missiles) and 77 airstrikes, dropping 111 guided bombs. Additionally, Russian forces carried out 5,539 shelling attacks, including 92 using multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS), and deployed 3,822 attack drones.

Russian airstrikes targeted the areas of:

Sumy Region : Andriivka, Kindrashivka, Volodymyrivka, Nova Nich, Sadky,

: Andriivka, Kindrashivka, Volodymyrivka, Nova Nich, Sadky, Dnipropetrovsk Region : Oleksiivka,

: Oleksiivka, Donetsk Region : Pokrovsk,

: Pokrovsk, Zaporizhzhia Region : Zaliznychne, Bilohirya, Novoandriivka, Plavni,

: Zaliznychne, Bilohirya, Novoandriivka, Plavni, Kherson Region: Lvivove.

Ukrainian Defense Forces’ aviation, rocket troops, and artillery struck:

8 enemy personnel and equipment concentrations,

concentrations, 2 enemy UAV command points,

command points, and 1 other important Russian military target.

Front Line Summary:

Pivnichno Siverskyi and Kursk directions: 21 engagements. The enemy launched 15 airstrikes, dropping 25 guided bombs and conducting 306 artillery attacks (including five MLRS strikes).

Pivdenno Slobozhanskyi direction: Ukrainian troops repelled eight attacks near Starytsia, Vovchansk, Zapadne, and Zelenyi.

Kupiansk direction: Five assaults repelled near Stepova Novoselivka, Zapadne, and Petropavlivka.

Lyman direction: Enemy launched 32 attacks near Novoiehorivka, Novyi Myr, Karpivka, Ridkodub, Zelena Dolyna, Kolodiazi, Torske, and toward Serebrianka and Hryhorivka.

Siversk direction: Ukrainian forces repelled 12 attacks near Hryhorivka, Ivano-Darivka, Verkhniokamianske, and Vyimka.

Kramatorsk direction: Four combat clashes near Chasiv Yar, and in the direction of Predtechyne, Stupochky, and Bila Hora.

Toretsk direction: Enemy carried out eight assaults around Diliivka, Toretsk, Katerynivka, Yablunivka, and Rusyn Yar.

Pokrovsk direction: Ukrainian defenders halted 59 enemy assaults near Popiv Yar, Myrne, Razine, Myroliubivka, Lysivka, Shevchenko, Zvirrove, Udachne, Novosergiivka, Muravka, Orikhove, and Oleksiivka.

Novopavlivsk direction: Defense Forces repelled 30 enemy attacks near Zaporizhzhia, Tolstyi, Piddubne, Myrne, Shevchenko, Vilne Pole, and Zelene Pole.

Huliaipole direction: One enemy assault was recorded near Malynivka.

Prydniprovskyi direction: The enemy launched 11 unsuccessful attacks on Ukrainian defensive positions.

Orikhiv direction: No combat engagements were recorded.

Volyn and Polissia directions: No signs of enemy offensive group formation.

Ukrainian forces are inflicting heavy losses on Russian troops and equipment and disrupting enemy logistics and operations deep behind the front lines.

Russian losses in the past 24 hours:

1,040 personnel ,

, 2 tanks ,

, 7 armored vehicles ,

, 23 artillery systems ,

, 222 UAVs ,

, 14 missiles ,

, 76 vehicles.

Operational information as of 16:00 PM regarding the Russian invasion.

Since the beginning of the day, 92 combat clashes have taken place on the front line.

Ukrainian defenders are holding the line, halting enemy advances, and disrupting Russian offensive plans.

Russian artillery shelling has affected the following settlements:

Chernihiv region : Hremyach, Arkhypivka

: Hremyach, Arkhypivka Sumy region : Seredyna-Buda, Slavgorod, Maryine, Doroshivka

: Seredyna-Buda, Slavgorod, Maryine, Doroshivka Kharkiv region: Tymofiivka

Front Line Situation by directions:

Northeastern (Siversk–Slobozhanskyi and Kursk direction):

Russian forces launched eight assaults, with two clashes ongoing. They carried out two airstrikes, dropping five guided bombs, and conducted 144 shelling attacks.

Southern Slobozhanskyi direction:

Ukrainian troops repelled an enemy attack toward Petro-Ivanivka. Russian airstrikes targeted Velykyi Burluk, Odradne, and Vil’khuvatka.

Kupiansk direction:

The enemy attacked twice near Stepova Novoselivka. One battle is still ongoing.

Lyman direction:

20 combat engagements took place, five of them still in progress. Russian troops attacked near Novoiehorivka, Hrekivka, Novyi Myr, Karpivka, Serednie, Kolodiazi, and in the directions of Shandryholove, Torske, and Serebrianka.

Siversk direction:

Enemy forces launched two assaults near Ivano-Darivka and Verkhnokamianske.

Kramatorsk direction:

Ukrainian defenders repelled two attacks in the directions of Predtechyne and Bila Hora.

Toretsk direction:

Ukrainian Defense Forces stopped five enemy attacks near Toretsk, Shcherbynivka, and toward Pleshchiivka and Katerynivka. Two more clashes are ongoing.

Pokrovsk direction:

Russian troops attempted to break through 35 times near Popiv Yar, Novoeconomichne, Myroliubivka, Promin, Novosergiivka, Udachne, Muravka, Novoukrainka, Dachne, Oleksiivka, Malynivka, Lysivka, Shevchenko, and toward Pokrovsk, Serhiivka, and Rodynske.

Ukrainian forces repelled 30 attacks so far, and fighting continues.

Russian aviation struck with glide bombs (KABs) near Volodymyrivka, Rodynske, Suvorove, and Pokrovsk.

Novopavlivskyi direction:

Seven attacks repelled near Zaporizhzhia, Tolstyi, Piddubne, Novosilka, and Zelene Pole.

One battle is still ongoing.

Airstrikes were carried out on Sichneve and Velykomykhailivka.

Huliaipole and Orikhiv direction:

No offensive actions, but the enemy struck with airstrikes near Poltavka, Huliaipole, and Prymorske.

Prydniprovskyi direction:

The enemy made four unsuccessful attacks on Ukrainian positions.

Lvivove and Ol’hivka were hit with unguided aerial rockets.

Operational information as of 22:00 PM regarding the Russian invasion.

No significant changes were reported on other directions. Ukrainian forces continue to wear down the enemy along the entire contact line and in rear areas, weakening Russia’s offensive capabilities.

As of today, there have been 145 combat clashes on the front line. Ukraine’s Defense Forces continue their focused efforts to disrupt Russia’s offensive plans and wear down the enemy’s combat potential.

Key developments across the frontline:

Northeastern (Siversk–Slobozhanskyi and Kursk direction):

15 clashes with Russian forces, 3 still ongoing .

with Russian forces, . Russians launched 8 airstrikes with 15 guided bombs and carried out 317 shelling attacks, including 3 with MLRS.

South-Slobozhanskyi direction:

Ukrainian troops repelled 2 attacks near Zelene and Petro-Ivanivka .

near and . Ongoing combat continues.

Russian airstrikes hit Velykyi Burluk, Perovske, Odradne, and Vilkhuvatka.

Kupiansk direction:

5 enemy attacks recorded near Holubivka, Zahryzove, and toward Pishchane.

Lyman direction:

Russia attempted 32 assaults in areas of Novoyehorivka, Hrekivka, Novyi Myr, Karpiivka, Serednie, Hlushchenkove, Kolodiazi, Shandryholove, Torske, and Serebrianka .

in areas of . Fighting still ongoing in 9 locations.

Siversk direction:

Ukraine repelled 5 attacks near Ivano-Darivka and Verkhniokamianske.

Kramatorsk direction:

Ukrainian troops held back 3 enemy assaults near Predtechyne, Stupochky, and Bila Hora. One engagement continues.

Toretsk direction:

10 Russian attacks, 9 already repelled in areas of Toretsk, Shcherbynivka, Rusyn Yar, Yablunivka, and toward Pleshchiivka and Katerynivka.

Pokrovsk direction:

45 enemy attempts to breach Ukrainian lines across at least 15 settlements , including Popiv Yar, Novoekonomichne, Promin, Udačne, Novoserhiivka, Olexiivka , and others.

to breach Ukrainian lines across , including , and others. Ukrainian forces repelled 30 , with 3 battles ongoing . Preliminary enemy losses on this axis : 121 killed , 77 wounded 6 motorcycles , 1 vehicle , 1 cannon , 5 UAVs , 2 UAV antennas , 1 UAV control point , 1 satellite terminal destroyed 2 cannons, 3 motorcycles, and 15 personnel shelters damaged

, with . :

Novopavlivskyi direction:

Russia attempted 12 assaults near Zaporizhzhia, Tolstoi, Piddubne, Novopil, Novosilka , and Zelene Pole .

near , and . Airstrikes struck Sichneve and Velykomykhailivka.

Huliaipole direction:

No ground attacks, but airstrikes hit Poltavka and Huliaipole.

Orikhiv direction:

One ground assault near Kamianske ; airstrikes targeted Novoandriivka and Prymorske .

; airstrikes targeted and . Prydniprovske direction

Enemy made 6 failed assaults; airstrikes hit L’vove and Ol’hivka with unguided rockets.

Ukraine’s Armed Forces continue to exhaust Russian troops along the entire contact line and deep behind enemy lines, steadily eroding their ability to sustain offensive operations.

