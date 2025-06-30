Five paradoxes of Ukraine’s political and military situation
Karl Volokh

Ukrainian paradoxes

1. The country is run by 5–6 OP (President’s Office) managers, but it’s the government that gets dismissed “for economic failures.”

2. Ukraine is a parliamentary-presidential republic, and according to the Constitution, the Prime Minister is the highest official — yet the President casually announces plans to reshuffle the government, and no one bats an eye.

3. The vast majority of citizens are dissatisfied with the way things are going in the country, they admit that the President holds full power — yet his approval rating is among the highest, while the lowest (among all branches of government) belongs to the Verkhovna Rada, which merely follows his orders.

4. According to polls, most Ukrainians support fighting the war “for as long as it takes,” but most draft-age men are hiding from mobilization.

5. Frontline infantry units are barely half-manned, trenches are empty — but Biden and Trump are to blame for our military setbacks because they’re not sending weapons.

You’re welcome to keep adding to this list of textbook infantilism.

Yrii Kischuk

