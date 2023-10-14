Russia – Ukraine war updates as of October 14, 2023

Russia - Ukraine war operational update of the General Staff of Ukraine for the last 24 hours of Russia - Ukraine war as of 6:00 a.m., October 14, 2023.

598 day of the russian large-scale invasion and 3,525 day of the russia's war against Ukraine begins.

The russian Federation continues to ignore the laws and customs of waging war, uses terror tactics typical of the Kremlin, launches missile and air strikes, fires multiple rocket launchers not only at the military, but also at a significant number of civilian objects of our state.



The Defense Forces of Ukraine continue to conduct defense in the east and south of Ukraine, offensive operations in the Melitopol direction and offensive actions in the Bakhmut direction, destroy the enemy, step by step liberate the temporarily occupied territories, and consolidate on the achieved borders.



The Kremlin's terrorist forces cynically launched a rocket attack on the children's home of creativity in the center of the city of Pokrovsk, Donetsk region. More than 20 civilians were injured as a result of the targeted attack, and two administrative buildings were partially destroyed.



About 100 combat clashes took place during the past day. In total, the enemy launched 3 missile and 59 air strikes, carried out 54 attacks from rocket salvo systems on the positions of the troops and populated areas. As a result of russian terrorist attacks, unfortunately, there are dead and wounded among the civilian population. Private residential buildings and other civilian infrastructure were destroyed and damaged.



The following settlements were hit by airstrikes: Leonivka, Gremyach, Chernihiv region; Popovka, Sumy region; Sinkivka, Ivanivka, Kislivka, Pishchane of the Kharkiv region; Nevske, Bilogorivka, Novolyubivka, Serebryansk forestry of Luhansk region; Spirne, Bila Gora, Oleksandro-Shultyne, New York, Novokalynove, Avdiivka, Maryinka, Novomykhailivka, Staromayorske of the Donetsk region; Robotine of the Zaporizhzhia region; Kozatske, Odradokamyanka, Mykolaivka, Olhivka, Vysoke, Ulyanovka of the Kherson region.



About 130 settlements in the Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhya and Kherson regions came under artillery fire.



In the area of responsibility of the "Pivnich" OSUV in the Volyn and Poliske directions, the operational situation remains without significant changes.



In the Siverskyi and Slobozhanskyi directions, the enemy maintains a military presence in the border areas, conducts active diversionary activities in order to prevent the transfer of our troops to threatening directions, and increases the density of mine-explosive barriers along the state border in the Belgorod region.



In the area of responsibility of the "Khortytsia" anti-aircraft missile defense system in the Kupyansk direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled more than 20 enemy attacks near Synkivka, Ivanivka, and Kislivka, Kharkiv region.



In the Lyman direction, the Defense Forces continue to hold back the enemy's offensive in the Makiivka area of the Luhansk region. Here, our defenders repelled more than 5 enemy attacks.



In the direction of Bakhmut, Ukrainian soldiers continue their assault south of Bakhmut in the Donetsk region, inflicting casualties on the occupiers in manpower and equipment, and entrenching themselves at the achieved boundaries.



In the area of responsibility of the "Tavria" anti-aircraft missile defense system in the Avdiivka direction, the enemy does not stop trying to break through our defenses, but without success. Ukrainian defenders repelled about 20 enemy attacks in the areas of Avdiivka, Keramik, Tonenke, Severne, Pervomaiske, and Netaylovye settlements of the Donetsk region.



In the Mariinka direction, during the past day, the Defense Forces successfully repelled about 15 enemy attacks in the areas of Mariinka, Donetsk region.



In the Shakhtarsky direction, the enemy conducted unsuccessful assaults with the support of aviation in the Staromayorsky district of the Donetsk region.



In the Zaporizhzhia direction, the enemy unsuccessfully tried to restore the lost position near Robotyne in the Zaporizhzhia region.



In the area of responsibility of the "Odesa" anti-aircraft missile defense system in the Kherson direction, the Defense Forces are conducting a counter-battery fight, destroying supply depots and successfully striking the enemy's rear.



The defense forces of Ukraine continue the offensive operation in the Melitopol direction, inflicting losses in manpower and equipment on the occupying troops, exhausting the enemy.



The enemy will suffer significant losses on the battlefield. So, just in the last 3 days, during the assaults in the Krasnohorivka area of the Donetsk region, the occupiers lost more than 100 irretrievably, most of them as a result of the lack of evacuation from the battlefield, as well as about 200 wounded.



During the day, the aviation of the Defense Forces made 12 strikes on the areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment and the bridge of the enemy. Our defenders also destroyed the Russian Su-25 fighter jet and the Orlan-10 operational-tactical UAV.



Units of the missile forces hit the command post, the area of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment, the ammunition depot and the enemy's EW station.



Estimated losses of the enemy last day were: 970 occupiers, 9 tanks, 24 armored combat vehicles, 26 artillery systems, 1 air defense vehicle, 1 aircraft, 1 operational-tactical UAV, 22 vehicles and 4 units of special equipment.

russia's losses in manpower - 970 soldiers on the Ukrainian soil for the last 24h.

