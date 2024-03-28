Russia - Ukraine war operational update of the General Staff of Ukraine for the last 24 hours for March 28, 2024.

764 day of the russian large-scale invasion and 3,688 day of the russia's war against Ukraine begins.



During the past day, 60 combat clashes took place.



In total, the russian occupiers launched 11 missile and 77 air strikes, fired 141 salvo missiles at the positions of our troops and populated areas.



On the night of March 28, 2024, russian terrorists launched a combined air and missile attack on Ukraine using three Kh-22 cruise missiles and an Kh-31P anti-radar missile, a S-300 anti-aircraft guided missile and 28 Shahed-136/131 attack drones.



The Defense Forces of Ukraine destroyed 26 attack drones of the Shahed type in Odesa, Kharkiv, Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhzhia regions.



As a result of russian terrorist attacks, unfortunately, there are dead and wounded among the civilian population. A number of high-rise buildings, medical institutions, cars, a school, a kindergarten and other objects of civil infrastructure were destroyed and damaged.



During the past day, russian occupiers hit the following Ukrainian settlements with : Veterinarne, Kharkiv, Sinkivka, Kruglyakivka, Borova, Novoyehorivka, Ivanovka, Kislivka of the Kharkiv region; Yampolivka, Novyy, Druzhba, Ivanivske, Berdychi, Novobakhmutivka, Ocheretyne, Semenivka, Tsukuryne, Novomykhailivka, Oleksandropil, Katerynivka, Elizavetivka, Velyka Novosilka, Staromayorske of the Donetsk region.



More than 100 settlements in the Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhya, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson, and Mykolaiv regions came under the artillery fire of the Russian invaders.



In the Volyn and Poliske directions, the operational situation remains without significant changes.



In the Siverskyi and Slobozhanskyi directions, the enemy maintains a military presence in the border areas, conducts diversionary activities in order to prevent the transfer of our troops to threatening directions, and increases the density of mine and explosive barriers along the state border.



The Russian occupiers did not conduct offensive actions in the Kupyansk direction.



In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled 5 enemy attacks in the areas of Belogorivka, Luhansk region, and Terna, Donetsk region, where the enemy tried to break through the defenses of our troops.



In the Bakhmut direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled 4 enemy attacks in the area of Ivanivske, Andriivka settlements of the Donetsk region.



In the Avdiivka direction, the Defense Forces of Ukraine repelled 14 attacks in the areas of Berdychi, Semenivka and Nevelske settlements of the Donetsk region, where the enemy, with the support of aviation, tried to knock out our units from the occupied lines.



In the Novopavlivskyi direction, the Defense Forces of Ukraine continue to hold back the Russian invaders in the areas of Novomykhailivka and Georgiivka settlements, where the enemy, with the support of aviation, tried 27 times to break through the defense of our troops.



In the Orihiv direction, the enemy, with the support of aviation, attacked the positions of Ukrainian troops 4 times in the districts of Staromayorsky, Donetsk region; Robotyne, Zaporizhzhia region.



In the Kherson area, the Russian occupiers are trying to knock out the Ukrainian units from the bridgeheads on the left bank of the Dnieper. During the past day, the enemy launched an unsuccessful attack on the positions of Ukrainian troops here.



During the past day, the aviation of the Defense Forces struck 10 areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment of the Russian occupiers.



Units of the missile forces damaged 2 personnel concentration areas, an anti-aircraft defense facility, an electronic warfare station, three drone control points, and another important enemy facility.



Last day, the total losses of the enemy amounted to: 780 Russian invaders, 10 tanks, 21 armored combat vehicles, 32 artillery systems, two rocket salvo fire systems, 1 air defense device, 22 operational-tactical level drones, two missiles, 56 vehicles and 6 units of special techniques

russia's losses in manpower - 780 soldiers on the Ukrainian soil for the last 24h.

