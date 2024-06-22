Russia - Ukraine war latest updates from the General Staff of Ukraine as of June 22, 2024.

850 day of the russian large-scale invasion and 3,773 day of the russia's war against Ukraine begins.

Operational information as of 10:30 a.m. June 22, 2024 regarding the Russian invasion.

During the past day, 141 combat clashes took place.



According to detailed information, over the past day, in total, the enemy has hit the positions of our troops and populated areas with four missile strikes, using six missiles, 62 air strikes (in particular, using 91 anti-aircraft missiles), launched more than 3,600 attacks, including 112 from jet systems salvo fire, inflicted 1,150 blows with kamikaze drones.



Over the past day, the Air Force and missile forces and artillery of the Defense Forces of Ukraine hit four places of concentration of personnel, as well as four areas of concentration of anti-aircraft missiles, three control points and one artillery means.



During the last day, the total losses of the Russian invaders amounted to 1,110 soldiers. The enemy also lost eight tanks, 11 armored fighting vehicles, 28 artillery systems, 15 anti-aircraft anti-aircraft missiles, four missiles, 23 cars and two units of special equipment.

Russia’s losses in manpower - 1,110 soldiers on the Ukrainian soil for the last 24h.

Burn in hell. — Ukraine Front Line (@EuromaidanPR) June 22, 2024



On the night of June 22, 2024, the Russian occupiers launched a missile-air strike against critical infrastructure facilities in various regions of Ukraine, using air-, sea-, and land-based missiles, as well as attack drones.



In total, the russian terrorists used 16 missiles of various types and 13 attack drones, namely: 10 Kh-101/Kh-555 cruise missiles from Tu-95 MS strategic aviation aircraft (launch area - Saratov Region (RF); two Iskander-K cruise missiles» (from the TOT of the Ukrainian Crimea); 4 "Kalibr" cruise missiles (from the Black Sea area); 13 attack UAVs of the "Shahed-131" type (launch areas - Primorsko-Akhtarsk (Russian Federation) and Balaklava (TOT of the Ukrainian Crimea).



As a result of anti-aircraft combat, 25 aerial targets were shot down: seven Kh-101/Kh-555 cruise missiles; four Kalibr cruise missiles; "Iskander-K" cruise missile and 13 "Shahed-131/136" attack UAVs.



Since the beginning of this day, 53 combat clashes have already taken place. The invaders carried out nine airstrikes with the use of nineteen anti-aircraft missiles, shelled the positions of our troops and populated areas more than 600 times.



Since the beginning of the day, there have already been eight enemy attacks in the Kupyansk direction in the areas of Stepova Novoselivka, Myasozharivka, and Stelmakhivka. Six attempts of the occupiers to advance were repelled by our defenders, two assault actions are ongoing. The situation is under control.



Moderate activity of the Russian occupiers is observed in the Siversk direction. To date, the enemy has tried 13 times to dislodge the Ukrainian defenders from their positions near Verkhnokamyansk, Spirny, and Rozdolivka. Seven attacks by the Russian invaders were repulsed, and the fighting continues.



In the Kramatorsk direction, the occupying forces do not stop trying to advance in the direction of Chasovoy Yar, near which the fighting continues. The Ukrainian defenders reliably hold the defense in the indicated area and give a decent rebuff to the aggressor.



Units of the Defense Forces restrain the enemy in the direction of Horlivka - Toretsk. The battle continues.



In the Pokrovsky direction, Ukrainian defenders are taking measures to prevent Russian troops from advancing deep into our territory. 21 combat clashes have already taken place today. The enemy continues to put pressure on the positions of our defenders near Novooleksandrivka, Vozdvizhenka, Yevgenivka, Sokol, Novoselivka Pershaya and Novopokrovsk. Nine attacks have been repulsed, fighting continues. The situation is under the control of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.



In the Kurakhiv direction, three enemy assaults near Georgiivka and Paraskoviivka were unsuccessful.

According to detailed information, the losses of Russian troops in the past day in this direction amounted to: more than 180 people killed and wounded, two tanks, two artillery systems and a car were destroyed.



In the Vremivsk direction, the enemy's attack near Staromayorsky was not successful, another battle continues near Vodyanyi.



In the Orihiv direction, the assault of the occupying troops in the Robotyne area failed. Two more clashes continue near Mala Tokmachka and Kamianskyi.



In the rest of the directions, the situation did not undergo significant changes.

Operational information as of 13:30 p.m. June 22, 2024 regarding the Russian invasion.



The Defense Forces of Ukraine are taking all necessary measures to deter the enemy's offensive, exhaust its combat potential, and stabilize the situation.

Since the beginning of the day, the Russian invaders have been most active in the Pokrovsky direction. At the same time, a high intensity of offensive actions of the occupiers is observed in the Toretsk area.

The total number of combat engagements has increased to 64. The units of the Defense Forces respond harshly to the assault and offensive actions of the invaders, destroying their infantry and equipment.



The border towns of Sumy and Chernihiv regions continue to suffer from insidious artillery shelling from the territory of the Russian Federation. Thus, from the direction of Belaya Beryozka (Russian Federation), an attack was made on Novovasylivka, from Staroselye (Russian Federation) on Grabovskoye, from Sluchovsk (Russian Federation) on Gremyach, and also from Kozino (Russian Federation) on the village of Starykovo.



At the same time, Kharkiv Region is under constant attacks by enemy aircraft. From the side of Belgorod (Russian Federation), terrorists made seven strikes with fourteen anti-aircraft missiles on the settlement of Liptsi, from Shebekino (Russian Federation) they hit Vovchansk with a guided aerial bomb.



Today, in the Kupyansk direction, enemy troops stormed the positions of Ukrainian defenders nine times in the areas of Stepova Novoselyvka, Andriyivka, Myasozharivka, and Stelmakhivka. The aggressor struck Petropavlivka twice with four anti-aircraft guns. Eight attempts of the occupiers to advance were repelled by our defenders, and the fighting near Stelmakhivka continues. The situation is under control.



Three times the enemy attacked units of the Defense Forces in the Lyman direction. Ukrainian soldiers repulsed one assault operation, battles continue near the settlements of Terna and Nevske. Borova and Pidlyman were hit by guided aerial bombs.



In the Siversk direction, the occupying army continues to be active in the Verkhnokamyansky, Spirn, Rozdolivka, and Viimka districts. Eight attacks by the Russian invaders were repelled, and the fighting continues.



The enemy continues to increase the pace of offensive actions in the direction of Horlivka - Toretsk. The aggressor's aviation strikes with anti-aircraft missiles. The defense forces are holding back the enemy's assaults in an organized manner, four attacks have been repulsed, and three more are continuing.



Also, the enemy does not abandon the intention to break through our defenses in the Pokrovsky direction. Since the beginning of the day, the Russian occupying forces have attacked the positions of Ukrainian soldiers 22 times near Novooleksandrivka, Vozdvizhenka, Yevgenivka, Sokol, Novoselivka Pershoya and Novopokrovsky. Currently, our defenders have repelled 14 enemy attacks, eight more are ongoing.



In the Kurakhiv direction, the aggressor is trying to attack the positions of the Defense Forces near Krasnohorivka, Georgiivka, and Paraskoviivka. Our defenders have repelled three assaults by the occupiers in this area, and the same number are still ongoing.



In the Vremivsk direction, three enemy attacks near Staromayorskyi and Vodyanyi were not successful.

In the Orichiv direction, the occupation troops are attacking with the support of aviation. The invaders struck Kamiansk twice with thirty-six anti-aircraft guns. Three enemy assaults failed in the Robotyny, Malaya Tokmachka, and Kamiansky districts, and another battle is ongoing.



In the Dnieper direction, the attack of Russian mercenaries in the Krynok area was not successful.

In the rest of the directions, the situation has not changed much.

Ukraine Front Lines

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Stumbleupon

Tumblr

Reddit

Digg

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Tags: