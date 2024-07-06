Russia - Ukraine war latest updates from the General Staff of Ukraine as of July 6, 2024.

864 day of the russian large-scale invasion and 3,786 day of the russia's war against Ukraine begins.

Operational information as of 8:00 a.m. July 6, 2024 regarding the Russian invasion.

During the past day, 139 combat clashes took place.



According to detailed information, yesterday the aggressor launched six missile strikes (using twelve missiles), 55 airstrikes (using 72 anti-aircraft missiles), fired more than three thousand shots, 105 of them from rocket salvo systems.



On the night of July 6, 2024, the enemy struck with 27 attack drones from the TOT of the Ukrainian Crimea and Kursk Oblast (Russian Federation).



That night, the defenders of the sky hit 24 "shahedis" in Dnipropetrovsk, Poltava, Zaporizhzhia, Kherson, Kharkiv, Donetsk, Sumy, Chernihiv, Vinnytsia, Kyiv, Kirovohrad and Mykolaiv regions.



Yesterday, the enemy carried out airstrikes, in particular, in the areas of the settlements of Vovchansk, Ruska Lozova, Hlyboke, Kurylivka, Stepova Novoselivka, Kivsharivka of the Kharkiv region; Chasiv Yar, Toretsk, New York, Mykolaivka, Vovche, Novoselivka Persha, Kostyantynivka, Maksimilianivka of the Donetsk region; Gulyaipole of the Zaporizhzhia region.



In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy continued offensive and assault actions with the support of aviation, a total of eight combat clashes took place here in the areas of the settlements of Vovchansk, Hlyboke, Staritsa and Liptsi.



In the Kupyansk direction, the number of clashes per day increased to five. Defense forces repelled enemy attacks in the Sinkivka and Petropavlivka districts of the Kharkiv region.



In the Lyman direction, our troops stood in the way of 21 attacks by the occupiers in the areas of Grekivka, Makiivka, Nevske in the Luhansk region, Terna in the Donetsk region, and in the Serebryansky forest.



In the Siverskyi direction, the Defense Forces repelled seven attacks in the areas of Spirny and Viymka in the Donetsk region and Belogorivka in the Luhansk region.



In the Kramatorsk direction, Ukrainian defenders stopped ten attempts by the enemy to break through our defenses in the districts of Klishchiivka, Kalynyvka, Ivanivskyi and Andriivka of the Donetsk region.



In the Toretsk direction, the aggressor is quite active - he committed 18 attacks in the areas of Toretsk, Severnye and New York settlements in Donetsk region. He supported his actions with airstrikes.



In the Pokrovsky direction, our defenders repelled 45 attacks by the occupiers near the settlements of Kalinove, Novooleksandrivka, Vozdvizhenka, Yevgenivka, Progress, Yasnobrodivka, Novoselivka Persha, Umanske, and Netaylove in the Donetsk region. The aggressor carried out more than half of them near Novooleksandrivka and Novoselivka Persha.



In the Kurakhiv direction, the Defense Forces continue to hold back the enemy in the areas of Krasnohorivka, Nevelske and Kostyantynivka settlements, where the enemy tried nine times to break through the defenses of our troops.



In the Vremivsk direction, the enemy carried out seven attacks on our positions in the districts of Kostyantynivka, Vodyanyi and Makarivka, Donetsk region.



Two combat clashes took place in the Orihiv direction. The enemy was severely repulsed near Malaya Tokmachka.



In the Dnieper direction, the occupiers continue to try to knock out units of the Defense Forces from their positions on the bridgeheads on the left bank of the Dnieper. All five attacks by the Russian invaders were unsuccessful.



In the Volyn and Poliske directions, the operational situation has not changed significantly. No signs of formation of enemy offensive groups were detected.



On the border with the Chernihiv and Sumy regions, the enemy maintains a military presence, conducts sabotage and intelligence activities, and fires at populated areas from the territory of the Russian Federation.



At the same time, our soldiers continue to actively inflict losses in manpower and equipment on the occupying forces, exhaust the offensive potential of the enemy along the entire line of battle and in the rear.



In the past day, the aviation and missile troops and artillery of the Defense Forces hit two artillery systems, an ammunition warehouse, a EW station, six personnel concentration areas and another important object of the occupiers.



In general, the total losses of the Russian invaders amounted to 1,260 people last day. Also, our soldiers destroyed 11 tanks, 18 armored combat vehicles, 66 artillery systems, 58 anti-aircraft missile defense systems, nine missiles, 76 vehicles and six units of special equipment.

russia's losses in manpower - 1,260 soldiers on the Ukrainian soil for the last 24h.

