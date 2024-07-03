Russia - Ukraine war latest updates from the General Staff of Ukraine as of July 3, 2024.

861 day of the russian large-scale invasion and 3,783 day of the russia's war against Ukraine begins.

Operational information as of 8:00 a.m. July 3, 2024 regarding the Russian invasion.

During the past day, 158 combat clashes were recorded.



According to detailed information, yesterday the aggressor launched two missile strikes (using two missiles), 45 airstrikes (using 67 anti-aircraft missiles), fired more than three thousand shots, 81 of them from rocket salvo systems.



As a result of russian terrorist attacks, unfortunately, there are dead and wounded among the civilian population.



The enemy carried out airstrikes, in particular, in the areas of Mali Prohody, Liptsi, Vesele, Neskuchne, Tyche, Vovchanski Khutory, Staritsa, Sotnytskyi Kozachok, and Synkivka settlements of the Kharkiv region; Raihorodok, Spirne, New York, Velyka Novosilka, Katerynivka and Odradne of the Donetsk region; Marfopil in Zaporozhye; Ingulets, Mykolaivka and Tokarivka, Kherson region.



In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy continued offensive (assault) actions with the support of aviation, a total of eight combat clashes took place here in the areas of the settlements of Vovchansk and Hlyboke.



In the Kupyansk direction, the number of clashes per day was 13. The defense forces repelled enemy attacks in the areas of Sinkivka in the Kharkiv region and Stelmakhivka in the Luhansk region. The main efforts of the enemy were made in the Sinkivka area - about 80 percent of all confrontations in the direction took place there.



In the Lyman direction, our troops stood in the way of 18 attacks by the occupiers in the areas of Grekivka, Makiivka, Nevske in Luhansk region and Terna in Donetsk region.



In the Siverskyi direction, the Defense Forces repelled five attacks in the Ivano-Daryivka, Spirny, and Vyimka districts of the Donetsk region.



In the Kramatorsk direction, Ukrainian defenders stopped 14 attempts by the enemy to break through our defenses in the districts of Klishchiivka, Kalynyvka, Ivanivskyi and Chasovoy Yar of the Donetsk region.



In the Toretsk direction, the aggressor became significantly more active - he committed 32 attacks, in particular, in the areas of Toretsk, Severnye, Pidvenne, Zalizne, and New York settlements in Donetsk region.



In the Pokrovsky direction, our defenders repelled 51 attacks by the occupiers near the settlements of Novooleksandrivka, Vozdvizhenka, Yevgenivka, Novoselivka Persha, Lozuvatske, Yasnobrodivka, Makarivka, Kalinove, Panteleimonivka, and Umanske of the Donetsk region. The enemy concentrated its main efforts in the Novooleksandrivka area - spent more than half of its attacks there.



In the Kurakhiv direction, the Defense Forces continue to hold back the enemy in the area of ​​the settlements of Georgiivka, Krasnohorivka and Paraskoviivka, where the enemy tried to break through the defenses of our troops 10 times.



In the Vremivsk direction, the enemy carried out three assaults on our positions in Vodyanyi and Kostyantynivka districts of Donetsk region.



In the Orihiv direction, one battle took place near Robotyne in Zaporizhzhia.



In the Dnieper direction, the occupiers will continue to try to knock out units of the Defense Forces from their positions on the bridgeheads. All four Russian attacks were unsuccessful.



In the Volyn and Poliske directions, the operational situation has not changed significantly. No signs of formation of enemy offensive groups were detected.



On the border with Chernihiv and Sumy regions, the enemy maintains a military presence, conducts sabotage and intelligence activities, shelling populated areas from the territory of the Russian Federation, in particular, Khrinivka, Ryasne, Myropillya, Baranivka and Degtyarne were affected.



At the same time, our soldiers continue to actively inflict losses in manpower and equipment on the occupying forces, deplete the enemy's combat potential along the entire line of battle and in the rear.



During the past day, aviation and missile troops and artillery of the Defense Forces hit the ammunition depot; two air defense systems, an artillery system, a command post and six areas for the concentration of personnel and OVT.



As a result, the total losses of the Russian invaders amounted to 1180 people last day. Also, 16 tanks, 17 armored fighting vehicles, 57 artillery systems, one anti-aircraft missile system, two anti-aircraft vehicles, 27 anti-aircraft anti-aircraft missiles, a missile, 63 vehicles and 12 units of special equipment were destroyed and damaged.

Russia's losses in manpower - 1,180 soldiers on the Ukrainian soil for the last 24h.

Russia's losses in manpower - 1,180 soldiers on the Ukrainian soil for the last 24h.

Ukraine Front Lines

