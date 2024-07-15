Russia - Ukraine war latest updates from the General Staff of Ukraine as of July 15, 2024.

873 day of the russian large-scale invasion and 3,793 day of the russia's war against Ukraine begins.

Operational information as of 8:00 p.m. July 15, 2024 regarding the Russian invasion.

During the past day, 114 combat clashes took place.



According to detailed information, over the past day, the enemy launched three missile strikes against the positions of our troops and populated areas, using four missiles, 64 air strikes (a total of 97 KAB), used 1,168 kamikaze drones to destroy them, carried out 4,758 attacks, of which 79 - from reactive systems of salvo fire.



In particular, areas of the settlements of Staritsa, Vovchansk, Vovchanski Khutory, Liptsi, Veterinarne, Borshchove, Hlyboke, Pischane, Kivsharivka, Petropavlivka of the Kharkiv region were hit by enemy airstrikes; Makiiivka of the Luhansk region; Serebryan forestry; Ivano-Daryivka, New York, Toretsk, Oleksandropil, Lysichne, Vovche, Zhelanne, Ivanivka, Novoselivka Persha of the Donetsk region; Lviv, Kherson region.



Last day, the total losses of the Russian invaders amounted to 1,200 people. In addition, our soldiers destroyed eight tanks, 15 armored combat vehicles, 62 artillery systems, two air defense systems, 41 BpLA OTR, two missiles, 85 vehicles and three units of special equipment.



Yesterday, aviation and missile troops and artillery of the Defense Forces hit two control points, an ammunition warehouse, an anti-aircraft vehicle, three artillery systems, an electronic warfare station and six enemy personnel concentration areas.



A total of ten combat clashes took place in the Kharkiv direction. Battles took place near Vovchansk and Hlybokoy. The enemy actively used aviation for support.



In the Kupyansk direction, the number of attacks yesterday stopped at three. The defense forces repelled enemy assaults near Pischany in the Kharkiv region and Stelmakhivka in the Luhansk region.



In the Lyman direction, our troops repelled nine attacks by the occupiers in the areas of Grekivka and Makiivka settlements of Luhansk region.



In the Siverskyi direction, the Defense Forces repelled 11 assaults near Spirny, Belogorivka, Rozdolivka, and Viymka of the Donetsk region.



In the Kramatorsk direction, the Defense Forces stopped six attempts by the enemy to break through the defenses in the Hryhorivka, Ivanovsky, Andriivka and Chasovoy Yar districts of the Donetsk region.



The enemy made 20 attacks in the Toretsk direction. He concentrated his efforts in the direction of New York, Northern and Iron. He supported his actions with the strikes of bomber aircraft.



In the Pokrovsky direction, our defenders repelled 41 assaults in the areas of Novooleksandrivka, Vozdvizhenka, Progress, Novoselivka Persha and Yasnobrodivka settlements of the Donetsk region, where the aggressor, with the support of aviation, tried to push our units out of their positions.



In the Kurakhiv direction, the Defense Forces continue to hold back the enemy in the areas of Krasnohorivka, Paraskoviivka, Karlivka, and Kostyantynivka, where the enemy tried eight times to capture our fortifications.



In the Vremivsk direction, the aggressor carried out two unsuccessful assaults near Vodyanyi and Kostyantynivka, Donetsk region. He hit the Velika Novosilka area with KABs three times.



Yesterday, the occupiers did not conduct active offensive actions in the Orihiv and Gulyaipil directions.



In the Dnieper direction, units of our troops repelled 2 enemy attacks in the Krynok area, the enemy was unsuccessful.



In the Volyn and Poliske directions, the operational situation has not changed significantly. No signs of the formation of offensive groups of occupiers were found.



On the border with the Chernihiv and Sumy regions, the enemy continues to carry out sabotage and reconnaissance activities, shelling populated areas from the territory of the Russian Federation, increasing the density of mine and explosive barriers along the state border of Ukraine.



At the same time, our soldiers are exhausting the enemy along the entire battle line and in the rear.

russia's losses in manpoer - 1,200 soldiers on the Ukrainian soil for the last 24h.

